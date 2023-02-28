Companies Best Positioned to Take Advantage of RNG Boom

Ones Working in Oil and Gas Have a Head Start

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) boom is expanding rapidly in the U.S. Last year, the market was valued at $8 billion.

What started as an industry, that was trying prevent methane from escaping into the atmosphere, has rapidly turned into multi-billion-dollar industry growing almost exponentially. Wall Street ESG funds have focused on RNG.

The RNG market currently consists primarily of dairy and pig farms and landfills. The business opportunities are virtually everywhere in the U.S.

The companies working in oil and gas certainly have an advantage. The need for pipelines, compressor stations, digesters and much more are needed for every location.

Companies wanting to get the latest and most comprehensive information about the RNG industry can attend the Appalachian RNG Conference on April 19, 2023 at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe/Pittsburgh. Shale Directories and H2-CCS Network are producing the region’s first RNG conference.

“We see tremendous opportunities for companies working in the oil and gas industry. They have a significant advantage in RNG,” stated Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, H2-CCS Network.

He further commented, "The conference will have industry leaders UGI Energy Services, Eco Engineers, Northern Biogas and Nacelle Solutions sharing their experiences." Companies looking to enter the market should plan on attending this very informative RNG conference. The RNG industry is expected to have exponential growth for the next five to ten years.