Top Veteran Committed Employers Invite Military Veterans and Spouses to 9th Annual “Vet Talk” Career Event
More than 20 award-winning veteran committed companies will gather in person on March 30, 2023PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BestCompaniesAZ will host its 9th Annual Veteran Business Networking and Career Event in conjunction with Career Connectors on March 30, 2023, from 11:00 – 1:30 at the University of Phoenix, 4035 S. Riverpoint Parkway, Phoenix, AZ. This in-person event brings together Arizona’s award-winning, military-friendly companies with veteran business professionals. All United States active duty and Reserve military members, military retirees, and their spouses/family members are invited to attend at no charge. Registration is required by visiting www.MilitaryAZ.org.
More than 250 veterans and service members are expected to turn out for this free business-networking event. Military-friendly employers will be there to interact with all attendees, and lead a special “Vet Talks” presentation, featuring stories of achievement and career success from Presenting Vet Talk Sponsors and Speakers include: Achieve, Axon, USAA, WillScot Mobile Mini and Workiva.
Additional hiring companies include: ADP, American Express, Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services, Desert Financial Credit Union, Dignity Health, Donor Network of Arizona, Hensel Phelps, Honor Health, Microchip, Northern Trust, Sonora Quest Laboratories, SRP, Vanguard, Voya Financial, and many more. Many of these hiring companies have won recent workplace awards such as Military Times Best for Vets Employers, US Veterans Magazine’s Best of the Best, Diversity Inc Top 50 Companies for Diversity, Top Companies to Work for in Arizona, FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® in America, and more.
“Military men and women are often celebrated and recruited for their leadership, team-building, organizational commitment, decision-making skills and advanced technical training skills,” says Denise Gredler, founder and CEO of BestCompaniesAZ. “We are bringing together top hiring companies, veteran resource groups and actively connect hundreds of qualified veterans with top-notch career opportunities.”
“Career Connectors is honored to provide and facilitate this event which allows for high levels of engagement and excitement in knowing the featured employers.” said Jessica Pierce, CEO/Founder of Career Connectors. “This event is another example of Arizona’s commitment to helping veterans and military spouses build a great civilian career with one of Arizona’s veteran committed employers.”
Visit www.Militaryaz.org to register, event details, hiring companies, open positions and career resources.
Veteran committed companies interested in sponsoring and helping to promote this event may contact Denise Gredler at dgredler@bestcompaniesAZ.com or call 480-545-5151.
About BestCompaniesAZ:
BestCompaniesAZ specializes in helping corporate clients develop, strengthen and market their unique employer brands through a variety of digital marketing, events, and award programs. Founded in 2002, BestCompaniesAZ pioneered the intersection of recruiting, human resources, marketing, and public relations and has evolved into an exclusive, niche PR, marketing and employer branding firm that specializes in building and promoting strong employer brands. For more information, visit BestCompaniesAZ.com, or call 480-545-5151.
About Career Connectors
Career Connectors is innovating how people land careers and how employers build talent. As Arizona's fastest-growing employment services program, check out our unparalleled breadth of offerings @ CareerConnectors.org, or call 480-442-5806.
*Funded in part by the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services as made available through the Arizona Veterans’ Donations Fund.
