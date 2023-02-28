NCDPI Joins NC Businesses for 13th Annual Students@Work℠ Program

Raleigh, NC, February 27, 2022 – State Superintendent Catherine Truitt joins employers, educators, and state leaders in recognizing March 2023 as Students@Work℠ Month. This statewide career awareness program is celebrating 13 years of helping public school students connect classroom learning with careers they may choose to explore in the future.

Students@Work℠ is a partnership between the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) and the North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE). This year’s program involves 270 businesses throughout the state and is expected to impact approximately 25,500 students.

Throughout the month, students will be able to visit worksites in their communities, hear from guest speakers, or participate in virtual programs with companies from around the state. While the emphasis of the Students@Work program is on middle school, some high school students are participating as well.

“Our schools play a vital role in making sure that our students are prepared for the jobs of the future in North Carolina,” said Superintendent Truitt. “Partnering with NCBCE on Students@Work helps introduce careers and sparks curiosity beginning in middle school. This is a fun way for students to learn about employers right in their community and the types of jobs that may suit their interests.”

Partnerships like this help students connect not only with employers, but also learn about the types of durable skills that employers expect in today’s workplace. The new North Carolina Portrait of a Graduate was built with employers in mind and with a focus on deeper learning for all students in the state. In addition to the Students@Work partnership, Truitt is championing career planning for all students beginning in middle school.

For more information about Students@Work℠ Week, visit www.ncbce.org.

For more information about Superintendent Truitt’s workforce goals, visit: Future Focused, Career Ready | NC DPI

