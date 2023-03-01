The Wagner Law Group Grows its Chicago Office With the Addition of Attorney Lee T. Polk
The Wagner Law Group has announced that attorney Lee T. Polk has joined the firm as a Partner in its Chicago office.
Lee is a highly accomplished ERISA and employee benefits attorney with decades of experience in his areas of practice. He is an outstanding addition to our firm and we are delighted he is joining us." says Ms. Wagner.
Mr. Polk is a highly experienced attorney in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits compliance, planning and dispute resolution. He regularly advises clients on the design, establishment, administration and termination of pension and welfare benefits plans, including both single-employer and multiemployer plans, and in negotiations, litigation and arbitration when disputes arise. He also provides counsel on matters involving employment and compensation, tax, corporate planning and fiduciary responsibilities, and represents clients in business transactions and dealings with government agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Labor, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation. Mr. Polk’s decades of experience, along with his practical and creative approach to counseling clients, enable him to assist in achieving their desired outcomes. His clients include businesses of every size across a wide spectrum of industries throughout the country.
Mr. Polk currently serves on the board of the Benefits Law Journal, published by Wolters Kluwer, and is a charter fellow of the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel and a fellow of the American Bar Foundation. He is past chair of the Qualified Plans Committee of the American Bar Association’s Section of Real Property Probate & Trust Law as well as of the Chicago Bar Association’s Employee Benefit Committee and the Midwest Pension Conference. Mr. Polk has spoken at meetings of various business and governmental organizations, including at the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Labor. Mr. Polk has been recognized annually by U.S. News & World Report in its publication The Best Lawyers in America© in the area of Employee Benefits (ERISA) and Labor Law—Management. He has been included annually on the Illinois Super Lawyers list for Employee Benefits law, Business/Corporate law, and Employment & Labor law. He is also recognized by Illinois Leading Lawyers in the area of Employee Benefits, and is AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell. Prior to joining The Wagner Law Group, Mr. Polk was Of Counsel in the Chicago office of a national law firm.
The Wagner Law Group
Established in 1996, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. Now with 45 attorneys in 12 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers® lists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, and is listed by the Boston Globe among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts.
