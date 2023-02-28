LET’S TALK STEM With Dr. Calvin Mackie Explores the Incredible Role of DoDSTEM In STEM Education Across the Country

See podcast at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5mt5EylrHc

DoDSTEM collaborates and funds organizations to provide STEM learning opportunities and offers scholarships and internships to thousands of students each year

We believe that innovative technologies are driven by diversity, by the diversity of the workforce, the diversity of thought, lateral diversity, academic diversity.” — Louie Lopez

NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Director Louie Lopez Says DoDSTEM Engages Nearly 1 Million Students Annually

On the new episode of the Let’s Talk STEM with Dr. Calvin Mackie podcast, guest Louie Lopez, director of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Education and Outreach office at the U.S. Department of Defense (DoDSTEM), outlines their cradle to career approach that engages nearly a million students a year in STEM learning.

Noting that DoDSTEM partners with STEM NOLA, the leading affiliate in Dr. Mackie’s STEM Global Action movement, Lopez says the DoD collaborates and funds organizations around the country to provide STEM learning opportunities and offers scholarships and internships to thousands of students each year.

Further, Lopez talks about the important role that parents play in the career paths of their children and the need for them to be informed.

“Parents have a lot of influence, especially in many of the cultures that we work with in underserved communities,” Lopez says. “It's really important that parents are educated with these opportunities so they can pass on that information to their (children). The last thing that we would want to see is for the parents to not be informed about these opportunities and continue a cycle of belief that (their children) don't belong in a (STEM) profession.”

Moreover, Lopez says they help parents recognize that “their kids do belong.” In fact, the mission of DoD STEM is to attract, inspire, and develop exceptional

STEM talent across the education continuum to enrich the current and future DoD workforce to meet defense technological challenges.

Dr. Mackie calls it “critical” for parents, educators, and advocates for young people to know about the array of DoD programs and how children can benefit. “I have spoken often about the economic benefits of STEM careers,” he says. “There are jobs that pay well, have upward mobility and are sustainable. Unfortunately, many students from traditionally underserved backgrounds and communities have been underrepresented in STEM education and careers in STEM fields... DOD has career opportunities that our young people deserve, and our young people need.”

Lopez notes that DoD sponsored programs allow students to engage in a wide range of technology projects. For instance, he says, many technologies used by the general public started with research first conducted by DoD, such as the internet and voice recognitions. He adds that “it is important to have diversity in the workforce.” As an organization that develops technologies for our men and women in the military, those who defend our nation, he says, “we believe that innovative technologies are driven by diversity, by the diversity of the workforce, the diversity of thought, lateral diversity, academic diversity.”

Dr. Mackie adds: “DoD depends on a strong workforce that is comprised of STEM professionals. These are STEM based careers where they can use their talent to solve real world problems and make a real and lasting impact on our community and in our nation.”

ABOUT STEM GLOBAL ACTION

Dr. Calvin Mackie founded STEM NOLA (https://stemnola.com/ )in 2013. The New Orleans non-profit is committed to expanding STEM education, especially in communities of color. In July 2021, Dr. Mackie launched STEM Global Action( https://stemglobalaction.com/), a campaign and network pursuing STEM education for children, parents, and communities. His initiatives have impacted more than 125,000 students, 20,000 families and 5,100 schools across the U.S., and in five countries. An archive of Let’s Talk STEM with Dr. Calvin Mackie podcast episodes is at https://www.youtube.com/playlist list=PL_UPXIrgkzwsXFiefgOpgYlUNzD-T3iaw.

The STEM Global Action website includes:

STEM Global Action Today (https://stemglobalaction.com/stem-global-action-today/ ), a newsletter with comprehensive articles on some of the most important issues related to STEM, and takes readers into the lives of STEM educators and their extraordinary students, who will be the STEM leaders of tomorrow.

STEM Global Action Data Center(https://stemglobalaction.com/stem-data-center/), a one-stop resource library for studies, reports, video presentations and news coverage about STEM.