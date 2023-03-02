Cognistx data scientists deliver their latest innovation, revolutionizing supply chain routes and order management
Webinar on March 23 to show how AI and machine learning optimize last-mile delivery by predicting customer preferences and routing vehicles accordingly.
The Data Quality Engine gives companies greater control, detecting and correcting inaccuracies and outdated information automatically.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognistx, a provider of AI business products and bespoke solutions, will host AI-Powered Supply Chain Optimization: Revolutionize Routes and Orders, a free webinar, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.
With global supply chain networks undergoing unprecedented challenges, Cognistx developed the Data Quality Engine (DQE) to help companies optimize delivery routes and order management. The Data Quality Engine saves employees thousands of hours, preventing them from making unnecessary deliveries and scheduled service visits based on inaccurate data. In the process, companies save millions.
During the one-hour webinar, Cognistx data scientists and product managers will demonstrate how their AI solution optimizes service routes, corrects order errors and delivers enhanced predictions, reporting and customer service.
“The Data Quality Engine gives companies greater control, detecting and correcting inaccuracies and outdated information automatically,” said Cognistx CEO Sanjay Chopra. “By fixing inaccuracies, companies can enhance almost every area of their operations.”.
Here are some of the operational efficiencies the DQE delivers for companies that manage and rely on supply chains:
• Route optimization
• Order-optimization reduction in inefficient deliveries
• Reduction in unnecessary customer service visits
• Prevention of commodity depletion
• Improved customer service
• Better strategic options
To learn more about how we apply AI and use our Data Quality Engine to strengthen supply chains, sign up for our free webinar held at 1 p.m. on 3.23.23, read our latest blog and download our data checklist, “10 Things That Lead to Poor Data Quality.”
About Cognistx
Founded in 2015, Cognistx is a Pittsburgh-based applied AI company founded by Carnegie Mellon University academics. The company builds multi-strategy AI systems for clients across the U.S. Cognistx creates AI-powered systems that can sense, learn and act. Its founders are pioneers in the fields of automatic question-answering, speech processing, computer vision, natural language processing (NLP) and applied machine learning. Cognistx can efficiently combine and customize the best-advanced technologies — its AI building blocks — to create applications that extract meaningful insights to produce measurable impact for its clients. Visit Cognistx.com.
