FinTech AI Powered Small Business Loan Underwriting Software to Disrupt
American Capital Group has created a software solution to originate and underwrite Small Business Loans.
With Big Banks using their own similar technology for consumer banking, we are usuring in a new small business lending era.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Capital Group seeks to disrupt the small business lending space, a $4 billion industry, with newly developed technologies used for initial marketing, client acquisition and preliminary underwriting for small business loans.
— Alex McAloon
Apply for a small business loan lately? It’s likely that you interacted with, and your loan outcome came from Financial Artificial Intelligence (FinAI). Introducing ‘Bremus’ the name of a FinTech software co-developed by American Capital Group and Bremus Technologies.
Besides making qualifying decisions using Plaid integrated data, Bremus actually interacts with applicants throughout the loan process. The software can identify businesses in need of working capital, interpret business owner needs and communicate with human sales representatives. Even predicting future outcomes of likelihood of loan repayment based on interpreting recent business cash flow figures.
Alex McAloon, CEO of American Capital Group, places importance on disruption for the sake of progress as he explains the way Bremus can help streamline the small business funding process. ‘With Big Banks using their own similar technology for consumer banking, we are usuring in a new small business lending era. Our mission is to give access to fair and equitable small business funding to help American Small Businesses, which are so vital to our economy’.
American Capital Group is holding preliminary talks to license their proprietary Financial AI software to Online Lenders, who experienced massive growth from PPP loan originations in the Covid Era. Any inquiries please contact Matthew Elling at American Capital Group
Matthew Elling
American Capital Group
+1 866-780-2111
matthew@americancapitalgrp.com