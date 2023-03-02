We Insure LLC Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency in Orlando, Florida
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure LLC, an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Casanova Group.
— Natalie Casanova
Agency Owner Natalie Casanova arrived in the U.S. from Venezuela in 2013 and quickly set about exploring different job options. Her immediate focus was on real estate and insurance — two professions she’s now enjoyed for seven years. Having spent five years as a producer for We Insure, she knew becoming an agency owner was a “no-brainer.”
“Your story, your protection, our passion” is Casanova’s motto when it comes to helping families make some of the most important decisions of their lives. “Because of the broad lines of business and carriers they offer,” Casanova says, “I know that We Insure will allow me to provide our valued clients the highest quality of service.”
We Insure Executive Vice President Gretchen Hopkins adds: “We’re not surprised that Natalie chose to become an agency owner once she had an insider’s view of the value of We Insure’s services and its turnkey solution for agency partners. We are very pleased to have her on the team.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, founder of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure, LLC. is an independent insurance franchise that takes immense pride in providing like-minded entrepreneurs with successful agency ownership. On day one, We Insure supports agency owners by providing carrier access, operational, IT, customer service, and marketing support. Our commitment to ongoing technological innovations allows agents to quote faster and smarter, giving them more time to build relationships with their valued customers. This is what makes We Insure stand out: we are data-driven for better value and people-led for better service. With more than 300 agency locations in 34 states, We Insure continues to grow rapidly and is positioned to be an unstoppable force in the industry by providing agency owners, customers, and carriers with faster service, greater efficiencies, better choices, and improved bottom lines for enhanced financial well-being. Learn more at weinsuregroup.com.
