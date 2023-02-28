iCare4Smiles Dental Practice Brings State-of-the-Art Care to Piscataway, NJ
PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iCare4Smiles, a comprehensive family dental practice, is proud to announce the opening of its new location at 1630 Stelton Rd Suite 201 in Piscataway, NJ. The practice offers a wide range of dental services, including general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and everything in between, utilizing the latest technology to provide the highest quality care to its patients.
The founder of iCare4Smiles, Dr. Muzaffar, is a highly skilled and experienced dentist who is passionate about providing top-notch dental care to her patients. With a commitment to patient comfort and satisfaction, Dr. Muzaffar and her team have created a welcoming and stress-free environment at iCare4Smiles.
"Our goal is to ensure that every patient who walks through our doors feels comfortable, cared for, and valued," says Dr. Muzaffar. "We believe that access to quality dental care should be available to everyone, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive practice for people of all ages and backgrounds."
In addition to providing the latest technology and a highly trained team, iCare4Smiles also offers a range of amenities designed to help patients relax and enjoy their visit. Each treatment room is equipped with TVs and headphones, and convenient iPads for check-in. The practice also offers a range of dental services designed to help patients achieve and maintain optimal oral health, including regular check-ups and cleanings, special needs dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and more.
At iCare4Smiles, patients can expect to receive personalized and attentive care from a team of experienced dental professionals. Whether you're in need of a routine check-up or more extensive dental work, Dr. Muzaffar and her team are here to help.
"We are thrilled to be opening our doors to the Piscataway community and we look forward to serving the dental needs of families and individuals for years to come," says Dr. Muzaffar. "Our focus is always on providing our patients with the highest level of care, and we are dedicated to helping them achieve and maintain optimal oral health."
For more information about iCare4Smiles and the services they offer, visit their website at icare4smiles.com or call (732) 800 -9524 to schedule an appointment.
Contact:
Dr. Muzaffar
iCare4Smiles
1630 Stelton Rd Suite 201
Piscataway, NJ 08854
(732) 800-9524
dr.am@icare4smiles.com
About iCare4Smiles
iCare4Smiles is a comprehensive family dental practice located in Piscataway, NJ. With a focus on patient comfort and satisfaction, the practice offers a wide range of dental services, including general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and everything in between, utilizing the latest technology to provide the highest quality care to its patients. The practice is committed to being an inclusive and welcoming environment for people of all ages and backgrounds.
Dr. Ayesha Muzaffar
The founder of iCare4Smiles, Dr. Muzaffar, is a highly skilled and experienced dentist who is passionate about providing top-notch dental care to her patients. With a commitment to patient comfort and satisfaction, Dr. Muzaffar and her team have created a welcoming and stress-free environment at iCare4Smiles.
"Our goal is to ensure that every patient who walks through our doors feels comfortable, cared for, and valued," says Dr. Muzaffar. "We believe that access to quality dental care should be available to everyone, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive practice for people of all ages and backgrounds."
In addition to providing the latest technology and a highly trained team, iCare4Smiles also offers a range of amenities designed to help patients relax and enjoy their visit. Each treatment room is equipped with TVs and headphones, and convenient iPads for check-in. The practice also offers a range of dental services designed to help patients achieve and maintain optimal oral health, including regular check-ups and cleanings, special needs dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and more.
At iCare4Smiles, patients can expect to receive personalized and attentive care from a team of experienced dental professionals. Whether you're in need of a routine check-up or more extensive dental work, Dr. Muzaffar and her team are here to help.
"We are thrilled to be opening our doors to the Piscataway community and we look forward to serving the dental needs of families and individuals for years to come," says Dr. Muzaffar. "Our focus is always on providing our patients with the highest level of care, and we are dedicated to helping them achieve and maintain optimal oral health."
For more information about iCare4Smiles and the services they offer, visit their website at icare4smiles.com or call (732) 800 -9524 to schedule an appointment.
Contact:
Dr. Muzaffar
iCare4Smiles
1630 Stelton Rd Suite 201
Piscataway, NJ 08854
(732) 800-9524
dr.am@icare4smiles.com
About iCare4Smiles
iCare4Smiles is a comprehensive family dental practice located in Piscataway, NJ. With a focus on patient comfort and satisfaction, the practice offers a wide range of dental services, including general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and everything in between, utilizing the latest technology to provide the highest quality care to its patients. The practice is committed to being an inclusive and welcoming environment for people of all ages and backgrounds.
Dr. Ayesha Muzaffar
icare4smiles
+ +17328009524
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram