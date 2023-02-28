Tennessee State Parks Seek Volunteers for Annual Weed Wrangle March 4

Tennessee State Parks invite Tennesseans to participate in the state’s annual Weed Wrangle on Saturday, March 4, part of a national effort to remove invasive plants from public spaces.

Tennessee has 39 state parks participating.

The events are to restore natural habitats by removing invasive species or replanting native species. State and community experts will supervise the removal of trees, vines, and flowering plants, while volunteers learn ways to address their own green spaces. The volunteer events will also count for community service and Tennessee Promise service hours.

Examples of the efforts in the Weed Wrangle include removing invasive species at a home site in Edgar Evins State Park; putting together crappie beds to promote native plant growth in Cub Lake at Natchez Trace State Park; removing Chinese Privet from the Discovery Loop trail at T.O. Fuller State Park; and picking up and hauling off nature debris caused by storms and wintry weather at Pinson Mounds State Park.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear appropriate work clothing, including proper footwear, and bring gloves, along with water and snacks.

Details for each of the participating parks can be found at this link.