ScitoVation Announces ScitoSim™ – New Tool for PBPK Modeling

ScitoSim™ is a new, easy to use, standardized tool for PBPK modeling that reduces time on developing new models by 50%.

DURHAM, N.C. (PRWEB) February 28, 2023

ScitoVation announced ScitoSim™, a new PBPK modeling tool. ScitoSim™ simulates time-course profiles and external-internal dose metric relationships using a companion library of published models including a generic PBPK model for different species. ScitoSim™ was developed for all users, not just programmers and well-versed kineticists.

Andy Nong, ScitoVation's Director of Computational Toxicology, explains the differences between ScitoSim™ and other PBPK Modeling tools: "The streamlined app features a simplified interface and standardized reports based on OECD recommendations, said Nong. ScitoSim™ allows all users to quickly probe internal dose metrics for the exposure evaluation of substances or quantitively screen molecules using kinetic predictions."

Training in PBPK modeling and using the modeling tool for different exposure and risk assessment situations will also be provided. ScitoVation's Computational Toxicology team can offer customized models and tabulated or visual outputs for special requests at a cost comparable to consultation fees.

ScitoSim™ is available with a subscription, which also provides more features in simulating advanced scenarios. The Computational Toxicology team is seeking beta testers. Please contact anong@scitovation.com for more information or http://www.scitovation.com/scitosim.

About ScitoVation:

ScitoVation helps clients develop safer and more effective pharmaceuticals, food ingredients, agricultural chemicals, commodity chemicals, and consumer products using innovative science and next-generation technology. The company is known for partnership, flexibility, and proven success in assisting clients to address safety and effectiveness for both internal stakeholders and regulators. Recognized as industry experts in the use of New Approach Methods (NAMs), the team pioneered cell-based and computational methods to provide leading-edge solutions with results that are scientifically sound and withstand scrutiny, including from peer-reviewers and regulators.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/scitovation_announces_scitosim_new_tool_for_pbpk_modeling/prweb19190988.htm