Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,024 in the last 365 days.

ScitoVation Announces ScitoSim™ - New Tool for PBPK Modeling

ScitoSim™ is a new, easy to use, standardized tool for PBPK modeling that reduces time on developing new models by 50%.

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScitoVation announced ScitoSim™, a new PBPK modeling tool. ScitoSim™ simulates time-course profiles and external-internal dose metric relationships using a companion library of published models including a generic PBPK model for different species. ScitoSim™ was developed for all users, not just programmers and well-versed kineticists.

Andy Nong, ScitoVation's Director of Computational Toxicology, explains the differences between ScitoSim™ and other PBPK Modeling tools: "The streamlined app features a simplified interface and standardized reports based on OECD recommendations, said Nong. ScitoSim™ allows all users to quickly probe internal dose metrics for the exposure evaluation of substances or quantitively screen molecules using kinetic predictions."

Training in PBPK modeling and using the modeling tool for different exposure and risk assessment situations will also be provided. ScitoVation's Computational Toxicology team can offer customized models and tabulated or visual outputs for special requests at a cost comparable to consultation fees.

ScitoSim™ is available with a subscription, which also provides more features in simulating advanced scenarios. The Computational Toxicology team is seeking beta testers. Please contact anong@scitovation.com for more information or http://www.scitovation.com/scitosim.

About ScitoVation:
ScitoVation helps clients develop safer and more effective pharmaceuticals, food ingredients, agricultural chemicals, commodity chemicals, and consumer products using innovative science and next-generation technology.  The company is known for partnership, flexibility, and proven success in assisting clients to address safety and effectiveness for both internal stakeholders and regulators. Recognized as industry experts in the use of New Approach Methods (NAMs), the team pioneered cell-based and computational methods to provide leading-edge solutions with results that are scientifically sound and withstand scrutiny, including from peer-reviewers and regulators.

Media Contact

Amanda Holdan-Sinisi, ScitoVation, 248-533-1664, aholdan@scitovation.com

Lisa Kirchhof, ScitoVation, 9193545209, lkirchhof@scitovation.com

 

SOURCE ScitoVation

You just read:

ScitoVation Announces ScitoSim™ - New Tool for PBPK Modeling

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more