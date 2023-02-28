MPR Promotes Jeffrey Gratz to Vice President

MPR Associates, Inc. (www.mpr.com), has promoted Jeffrey Gratz to Vice President for Federal Services.

Mr. Gratz began his career at MPR in 1999. Over the past two plus decades, he has leveraged his experience and contributions to establish himself as an influential leader and asset helping to shape the success of the commercial nuclear power industry, as well as strategic projects for the US Departments of Defense, Energy, and Homeland Security. Mr. Gratz has successfully managed and delivered a variety of technical solutions with an emphasis in program and risk management, environmental analysis, high energy system safety, nuclear safety-related component analyses and diagnostics, chemical process design, and emission controls.

"Building on his nearly 25 years of experience at MPR, we are pleased and have great confidence in Jeff's ability to lead our business with the Federal Government and our high performing team in delivering those products and services," Bob Coward, MPR Principal Officer said. "We look forward to his leadership, helping to create outsized impacts for our Federal clients' most important and most challenging projects and programs as we enable their success and deliver the value they seek."

Mr. Gratz's impact can be seen across Government Agencies, National Laboratories, and the power industry. Throughout his career he has made significant contributions to the security of the United States – national security, energy security, and economic security. Inside MPR, Mr. Gratz inspires MPR engineers through his leadership on the Growth and Development Team and now as a member of the MPR Leadership Council, where he will work collaboratively with other senior MPR leaders to provide the company-wide leadership, stewardship, and influence to enable MPR's sustained success.

Mr. Gratz graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1999 with a Master's Degree in Chemical Engineering.

About MPR Associates

MPR Associates is an employee-owned specialty engineering and project management services firm founded in 1964 and headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with branch offices in East Lyme, CT and Burlington, MA. MPR's state-of-the-art development, design, engineering, and project management support has produced more than 100 patents and numerous first-of-a-kind proprietary solutions for its clients.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005628/en/