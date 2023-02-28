Canesta Recognized as Google Premier Partner for Exceptional Results

Leading digital marketing agency, Canesta has announced that it has been upgraded to Google Ads Premier Partner status, recognizing the agency's excellence in delivering exceptional results for clients.

To become a Google Ads Premier Partner, a partner must meet Google's Partner requirements, including demonstrating a high level of performance, meeting minimum spend requirements, and achieving relevant Google Ads certifications. In addition to these requirements, a Premier Partner must be among the top 3% of Partners in terms of performance and criteria satisfaction. This recognition is given to a select group of partners who have demonstrated exceptional performance and expertise in managing Google Ads campaigns for their clients, and who have consistently provided excellent customer service and support. Overall, becoming a Premier Partner requires a significant investment in time, resources, and expertise, and is a recognition of a partner's outstanding abilities in managing successful Google Ads campaigns.

This upgrade in partnership status allows Canesta access to the latest tools, resources, and support from Google Ads, including exclusive training and support from Google's team of experts, as well as access to beta products and features. The agency will also have access to a dedicated account manager, who will work closely with Canesta to provide guidance and support to optimize client campaigns.

According to Canesta's CMO, Stav Sarandiev, “We are honored to have been recognized by Google as a Premier Partner. This upgrade in our partnership with Google Ads demonstrates our ongoing dedication to providing the best possible results for our clients. With access to the latest tools and resources from Google, we look forward to driving even more success for our clients.”

As a Premier Partner, Canesta will be able to provide clients with even more effective and efficient PPC campaigns, driving more sales and better ROI. This upgrade in partnership status also allows Canesta to showcase its expertise and results as a Premier Partner of Google Ads, making the agency more competitive in the market and able to attract new clients.

In summary, Canesta's upgrade to Google Ads Premier Partner status is a testament to the agency's commitment to delivering exceptional results for its clients. With access to the latest tools and resources from Google Ads, Canesta will be able to drive even more success for its clients and continue to be at the forefront of the digital marketing industry.

Media Contact

Canesta

Stav Sarandiev

213-325-6603

11755 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 1250

Los Angeles

CA 90025

United States