Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification
By undergoing this rigorous scrutiny of our security practices, and by implementing additional other customer-oriented services that enhance donation, we demonstrate our commitment to our customers.”TOLEDO, OH, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation, a non-profit organization that uses a Nobel prizewinning algorithm to provide industry-leading kidney matching software for transplant centers to match incompatible donor pairs, announced today that they have achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that APKD provides enterprise-level security for customers’ data secured in the APKD platform. This certification demonstrates that APKD can effectively provide secure products and services to safely and easily manage billions of digital identities across the globe.
— Michael A. Rees, MD, PhD and APKD CEO
“SOC 2 certification provides independent assurance of APKD’s dedication to protecting our customers by regularly assessing and validating the protections and effective security practices we have in place,” said Rob Green, PhD and APKD CIO. “Security is a company value, and we embed the culture of security into our business. We are very proud to offer best-in-class security measures with our industry-leading, kidney-matching software.”
Achieving SOC 2 certification is just one of the things that APKD had done in the last few months to grow its customer base. Additional donor protection program offerings, virtual transplant coordinator functions and streamlined processes have all contributed to APKD adding or renewing agreements with over 30 transplant organizations for 2023.
“By undergoing this rigorous scrutiny of our security practices, and by implementing additional other customer-oriented services that enhance donation, we demonstrate our commitment to our customers,” said Michael A. Rees, MD, PhD and APKD CEO. “We hope our customers recognize the investment we are placing in establishing effective security measures and place their trust in us.”
The SOC 2 Type II audit was performed by an independent, third-party auditing firm, Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance certifications for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient evaluated APKDs processes and procedures, as well as its controls for security, availability, and confidentiality of its kidney matching software platform. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which include, but are not limited to, SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, CSA STAR and more.
About Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation
Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation (APKD) is a 501c3 with global reach that manages a kidney registry powered by a Nobel Prize-winning algorithm. APKD revolutionized kidney donation by performing the world’s first non-simultaneous altruistic donor chain and the first international chain. APKD’s commitment to innovation, research, education, technology and generosity allows it to fulfill its mission of saving lives by securing a living donor kidney transplant for every patient who needs one.
