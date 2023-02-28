Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,151 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 371,975 in the last 365 days.

Former Perry County Deputy Charged with Rape, Official Misconduct

PERRY COUNTY – A former Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy has been charged with aggravated rape and official misconduct following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

At the request of 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper, in December 2021, agents began investigating a complaint that then-Perry County Deputy Jonathan Kelly sexually assaulted a female during a traffic stop. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Kelly indicated to the woman that she wouldn’t be charged, in exchange for engaging in sexual contact.

On February 22nd, the Perry County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jonathan Allen Kelly (DOB 12/27/1991) with one count of Aggravated Rape and one count of Official Misconduct. On Monday, Kelly was arrested and booked into the Perry County Jail on a $65,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Former Perry County Deputy Charged with Rape, Official Misconduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more