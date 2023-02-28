Wichita Podcast Host Richard Rierson Applies Proven Leadership Skills to Real Estate
EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Rierson is bringing his 20 years of experience as a successful leadership coach to the real estate sector. Through his website, investors can learn how to get started in real estate investing.
Richard has been a leadership mentor and coach since 2010 when he started his ‘Dose of Leadership’ podcast. With a consistent track record of successfully teaching companies how to develop successful leaders, Richard Rierson has focused his attention on being a full time real estate investor.
Richard Rierson started his career in management in 2001, after a successful military career, followed by being a full time commercial airline pilot. He was recognized for his management skills and awarded the Wichita Business Journals’ 40 under 40 award in 2007.
Richard Rierson received positive praise for his public speaking engagements. In 2012, he launched his ‘Dose of Leadership’ podcast. He was able to land big name guests such as Steve Forbes, Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran, FedEx CEO Fred Smith, Pittsburgh Steeler Coach Bill Cowher, & Matthew McConaughey. The podcast includes 530 inspiring interviews with business leaders and has been named by Fortune, Business Insider, & INC Magazine as a “Top-10 Business Podcast”.
In line with his leadership knowledge, Richard Rierson has started his career in Real Estate. The average age of real estate investors is over 40 years old. By helping people develop the skills required to be a successful investor early, Rierson wants to lower the average age of real estate investors.
With experience managing multiple companies and a successful podcast, Richard Rierson is focusing all his attention on growing his real estate portfolio and teaching others how to successfully pivot their careers. Investing in real estate can enhance an investors portfolio by lowering volatility through diversification.
About Richard Rierson
Richard Rierson is an entrepreneur and leadership coach from Wichita, Kansas. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, where he spent 10 years serving his country. His podcast, Dose of Leadership has been downloaded 3.5 million times and includes over 530 inspiring interviews.
