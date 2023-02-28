Coffee County Joins Tennessee Advanced Communications Network

MANCHESTER – Today, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security welcomed Coffee County to the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN). Coffee County’s decision to join TACN provides first responders the ability to have additional coverage to talk on the radio with surrounding state communication towers during major events and disasters.

“I am proud and excited to welcome Coffee County into TACN,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “Communication and interoperability across jurisdictions should have been solved after 9/11. Communication is key to a swift response from first responders, whether it be natural disasters, vehicle crashes, or crimes against individuals. Coffee County serves as a model to other agencies across the state as we continue to build reliable TACN service.”

“This is the largest public safety project in Coffee County’s history,” said Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin. “I am grateful that our county leaders recognized the importance of joining TACN. In emergencies, every second counts. Now that we’re part of the TACN system, communication and interoperability will drastically improve. As a result, lives will be saved. The citizens and first responders of Coffee County are safer than ever before. Uniting all defines interoperability.”

Currently, TACN supports 58,000 local, state, and federal government users statewide. In the last year alone, over 30 additional agencies have made the decision to joinTACN to experience the statewide communications interoperability and the cost savings it delivers.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.