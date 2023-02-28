Gradient MSP and CloudRadial announce integration that will streamline business operations for MSPs
Partnership will improve efficiency for CloudRadial’s MSP partners in over 20 countriesCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gradient MSP is pleased to announce that CloudRadial’s Client Services Automation (CSA) platform will now integrate with its Synthesize platform, a strategic partnership that will improve billing reconciliation for CloudRadial partners around the globe.
“Billing reconciliation can be a time- and labor-intensive activity for MSPs, and inaccuracy can mean MSPs are delivering services they are not being paid for,” says Colin Knox, CEO and Co-Founder of Gradient MSP. “The integration announced today will result in significant time and money savings for CloudRadial partners, allowing them to redeploy resources to grow their businesses.”
A game changer for MSPs struggling to reconcile M365 licenses
Tedious reconciliation tasks constrain an MSP's ability to scale this important part of their business. The CloudRadial - Gradient MSP integration will enable MSPs to ensure their Microsoft 365 license counts are in agreement between Microsoft, CloudRadial, and their PSA.
“CloudRadial is thrilled to be partnering with Gradient to continue efforts to reduce MSP workload and improve efficiency through integrations and automations,” said Jeff Farris, President and CEO at CloudRadial. “CloudRadial's Client Services Automation platform combined with Gradient's Synthesize platform means that partners and their clients and vendors always have the same information to build trust, collaboration, and ultimately more strategic relationships.”
Synthesize: the back-office platform of choice for MSPs
Gradient created the Synthesize platform to help MSPs spend less time on the back-office tasks of billing reconciliation and alert monitoring, and more time growing and strengthening their business. MSPs using the Billing module can save 10+ hours in the first month of using the platform – and discover an average of $1,200 MRR that they’ve been leaving on the table. That’s revenue earned but unrecovered from customers. Between the time (and money) saved by automating reconciliation and the value of revenue recovered, MSPs are stronger, more financially resilient, and have more time to focus on providing value to their customers when they use Synthesize.
The Synthesize platform is trusted by more than 800 MSP companies to streamline their back-office operations. It currently integrates with 15 vendors with new vendors added to the platform regularly.
Pricing
Get started with the Synthesize platform at no cost to connect to a standard integration like CloudRadial’s. Want to really leverage the power of the Billing module to reconcile more of your tech stack? Step up to Billing Pro for the low cost of $149/month USD to access unlimited standard and premium integrations from a growing library of top vendors in the IT channel. Learn more on our pricing page.
Webinar
Join us March 9, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT as we showcase the new Mesh integration with the Synthesize platform. See how quickly and easily you can get connected, synched, and on your way to time and money saved! Register here.
About CloudRadial
CloudRadial is a software developer that provides a SaaS solution for MSPs and IT service departments. CloudRadial's Client Services Automation platform isn’t just a tool, it’s a strategy that reorients IT services around client needs and terminologies. It leverages existing industry tools through integrations and automation to create a digital-first client portal that consolidates all the IT touch points of ticketing, reporting, training, planning, and account management.
Our diverse client base ranges from one-man shops to those with hundreds of employees. We have clients in over 20 countries and host our software in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia. CloudRadial's solution is a category-defining offering that is transforming the SMB IT services industry.
CloudRadial is led by a former public-company CEO with over 30 years of experience in the software industry and already has in place a solid and experienced management team. cloudradial.com
About Gradient MSP
Established in 2020, Gradient MSP offers the IT channel ecosystem an integration platform proven to help MSPs run a smoother, more successful services business by connecting all the solutions they resell and use to their PSA of choice for billing and alerting. Gradient created the Synthesize Platform to reduce the back-office noise that distracts MSPs from growing their business and strengthening customer relationships. meetgradient.com
