Capsule Collections of Art are Here

Klaus Ihlenfeld sculptures in a mix of organic forms. Paul J. Stankard’s sculptures are delicate worlds of lampworked “root people” figures, flora and fauna encased in glass. Eleven of Paul J. Stankard's glass sculptures will be offered in PBMA's March 4th auction.

Cohesive groups of easy-to-place works by Harry Bertoia, Damien Hirst, Alice Neel, Louise Nevelson and others will be auctioned in Lake Worth Beach on March 4.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, March 4th, Palm Beach Modern Auctions will open their winter premier sale with a 194-lot single owner collection of works by famed 20th/21st Century artists.

Collectors can be obsessive, a trait which auctioneer Rico Baca is quick to count as a positive. Sculpture groupings on offer include twelve works by Harry Bertoia, eight by Louise Nevelson and fifteen by Klaus Ihlenfeld. Their art glass segment includes eleven Paul J. Stankard botanical paperweights, twelve Jon Kuhn prisms and vessels, and six Ross Richmond portraits. They collected Damien Hirst and Alice Neel just as vigorously; the catalog includes two of Hirst’s Spin Chairs plus seven of his print editions and eleven of Neel’s screenprints and lithographs.

Also represented in the collection are kinetic sculptures by George Rickey, found-object animals by Leo Sewell, George Rodrigue’s Blue Dogs, colorful vessels and sculptures by Danny Perkins and “Stone” sculptures by William Morris, interspersed with some adventurous studio and outsider art pieces.

For such a massive compilation of art, there are unifying features. Most of these artists lived and worked in the New York/ Pennsylvania areas. The sculptures are tabletop-friendly in scale, making them excellent prospects for decorators or offices. Thematically, the art tends to celebrate the flora and fauna of the natural world or focus on faces and figures. When viewed as a whole, the patterns behind the collection are interesting. So are the psychological aspects of selling it off.

“Walking into someone's home and encountering their collection for the first time is an incredibly intimate experience,” says Rico Baca. “The objects they've chosen to surround themselves with - things they've invested their time, energy and money to acquire - are a reflection of how they see the world and what they want to draw near them, a window into where they find beauty.”

“I am always careful in these delicate situations. Everybody wants to be validated that their choices were the right choices, that others will be similarly appreciative. I've found this to be almost universally true and in direct relationship with the passion they had in their acquisitions. While not everyone gets that payoff, I am certain this particular collector will.”

The Modern + Contemporary Art, Design & Luxury begins at 12:00 noon ET on Saturday, March 4th. Bidders are welcome to attend the auction in person, online or by phone. Lots can be viewed online at www.modernauctions.com or in person all week leading up to the sale. High resolution photos as well as video preview are available.

Palm Beach Modern Auctions is a boutique auction house specializing in modern and contemporary art, pop culture, design, luxury and decorative goods. The saleroom, exhibition space and forthcoming sister gallery are located at 1217 N. Dixie Hwy., Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460. For more information, contact info@modernauctions.com or 561.586.5500.