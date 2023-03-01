Save century old olive trees
The olive grove, in Abruzzo, is surrounded by abandoned land. If the land is cleared, the olive trees can be saved. Andrea want to follow organic methods
"Let food be thy medicine, and let medicine be thy food".”LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrea D’Ercole, the founder of Italyabroad.com, has launched a fundraising campaign through Kickstarter to save his grandparent’s olive grove in Abruzzo, Italy, with century old olive trees.
— Hippocrates
Andrea only rediscovered the olive grove last summer when going through old photographs and after days examining documents, photographs and asking neighbours, he eventually found the olive grove. The olive grove, now overgrown, and the olive trees have not been pruned for decades.
Andrea is very passionate about olive oil, in the last few years he has completed several courses, believes that not only a good olive oil can elevate a dish, whether a bruschetta or a fillet steak, but extra virgin olive oil is a superfood, possibly the most underappreciated, a superfood that can help us living a healthier life. After rediscovering the olive grove, together with a local agronomist, they collected some olives and pressed them in a local mill to understand their potential and with great surprise, they produced an outstanding olive oil.
The olive grove is on a hill, between the Apennines and the Adriatic sea, in a very vocated area, surrounded by abandoned land. If the land is cleared, the olive trees can be saved and allowed to produce olives, a few more years and it will be too late to save them. Andrea want to follow organic cultivation method, the olive grove has not been treated for decades so the soil is as pure as it can be, maybe this is the reason the olive trees are still producing olives despite the wild vegetation that has surrounded them.
The aim of the campaign, Nonna Ida’s olive grove by Andrea D'Ercole — Kickstarter, is to raise enough money to clean the grove, prune the trees and produce an outstanding extra virgin olive oil and has eight reward levels all the way up to an all inclusive week in Abruzzo packed with visits to local wineries and food artisans.
ANDREA D'ERCOLE
Andrea D'Ercole
email us here