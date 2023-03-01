John P. Henry Promoted to President and CEO of ZMC Hotels, LLC
WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZAC Holdings, LLC, an investment company which owns ZMC Hotels, LLC, announced today the promotion of John P. Henry to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ZMC Hotels. Mr. Henry most recently served as ZMC Hotels’ Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), and since 2019 has also held the role of Chief Development Officer (CDO). As ZMC Hotels’ President and CEO, he will have responsibility for strategic leadership as well as day‐to‐day operations, and will continue to report to Mark D. Hall, Managing Shareholder for ZAC Holdings. Financial leadership will continue under the direction of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Todd Torvinen, and market leadership will continue under the direction of Senior Vice President of Operations, Casey MacAllister.
“As ZMC Hotels has successfully executed its growth strategies, our management team has become more robust and capable,” said Mark Hall, who is stepping aside as President and CEO of ZMC Hotels. “John has been instrumental in assisting in the building of our outstanding group of talented and experienced hospitality professionals that provide us with the management depth necessary to succeed in this competitive and dynamic environment. Since joining ZMC Hotels in mid‐2016, John has strengthened our operational, sales and revenue management practices, leading to significant improvements in the quality of our portfolio and financial performance”, said Hall. “Within the management company John is viewed as an exceptional leader with legendary energy and enthusiasm, and a keen eye for identifying talent. Externally, he has developed experience in effectively managing our brand relationships and he has been acknowledged for his consultative approach”, noted Hall.
“Given ZMC Hotels’ growth within our family of businesses, I want to ensure that we have the management expertise capable of coordinating and executing our business strategies. This promotion underscores that goal, as well as our responsibilities for succession planning in all our organizational holdings,” noted Hall. “Importantly, this promotion will allow me to focus on the broader goals for ZAC Holdings and our other affiliated business enterprise interests,” concluded Hall.
“I have the honor of serving with an exceptional group of hospitality professionals,” said Henry. “The execution of our proven strategies in the institutionally branded select service, limited service, and extended stay segments, concentrated in tertiary and suburban markets, supported by strong and experienced staff in all areas, continues to make ZMC Hotels a premier operator and performer in the hospitality space. I look forward to these new challenges and the significant opportunities for ZMC Hotels as a Walnut Creek‐based hotel management company with a strong history and commitment to the local communities where we operate,” Henry concluded.
Henry has been in hospitality for over thirty years, having worked in both branded and independent hotels, franchised and managed properties, full‐service, select service and limited‐service operations, multi‐unit operations, boutique and lifestyle hotels, and complex union environments. He is a graduate of San Francisco State University and holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality & Tourism Management. Through his commitment to continued learning, he’s completed programs from Cornell University, The Aspen Institute, Dale Carnegie, as well as earned his Sommelier certification and most recently his California real estate salesperson license.
About ZMC Hotels, LLC
ZMC Hotels, LLC, based in Walnut Creek, CA, provides an inclusive platform for operations, revenue management, sales, human resources, finance, IT, development, and construction. ZMC Hotels currently operates 47 hotels across 17 states, including 19 Hilton, nine Marriott, two Hyatt, four IHG, three Choice, five Wyndham, three Best Western, and two private label brands in select service, limited service, and extended stay categories. Learn more about ZMC Hotels at www.zmchotels.com or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/zmchotels.
About ZAC Holdings, LLC
ZAC Holdings, LLC is a California based investment group founded and operated by Northern California based diversified entrepreneur, Mark D. Hall. ZAC Holdings has ownership in 44 hotels, as well as ZMC Hotels, LLC, the vehicle through which these assets are managed. ZAC Holdings is one of many investment entities which have grown out of Hall’s Walnut Creek, CA based investment management company known as Hall Equities Group. Learn more about Hall Equities Group at www.hallequitiesgroup.com.
