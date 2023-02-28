CBE Companies Among 2023 Training APEX Award Winners

Advancing our development programs to offer meaningful training for a positive employee experience

/EIN News/ -- CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBE was recognized with the 2023 Training APEX Award issued by Training magazine, a premier learning and development publication in business for more than 55 years. The APEX award program surveys participating organizations worldwide with both qualitative and quantitative metrics, including breadth, financial investment, and effectiveness of employee development programs. The evaluation also takes into consideration how efforts impact business goals and objectives. This is the third consecutive year that CBE has received a Training APEX award.



“We are pleased to be recognized as a 2023 Training APEX Award winner for the third year in a row, and we are proud of our high ranking out of more than 100 organizations,” responded Alex Reed, Chief Operating Officer of CBE Companies. “I see training and development as an investment into our most valuable resource, our people. CBE is a learning organization, and our focus on continuous development benefits not only our employees, but also our clients through greater results.”

The 2023 Training APEX Award honors organizations that demonstrate best-in-class training and development practices, including learning management systems, employee support systems and satisfaction surveys, and tuition reimbursement programs.

Organizations were required to complete a comprehensive application, which was quantitatively scored by an outside data company, as well as qualitatively scored by Training magazine’s editor/publisher and representatives of the Training Hall of Fame. CBE was ranked 22nd out of 105 awarded companies.

“The 2023 Training APEX Awards winners elevated their ability to consistently and agilely deliver stellar employee training and development in an ever-changing world,” said Lorri Freifeld, editor/publisher of Training magazine. “We salute their continuing training inspiration, perspiration, and dedication.”

About CBE Companies

CBE Companies is a national service provider specializing in innovative accounts receivable management and call center solutions. Our clients recognize performance and experience matter. Established in 1933, CBE’s capacity to consistently adapt and evolve with ever-changing consumer behavior, business needs, and the regulatory environment sets us apart from other servicers.

CBE was founded on five core values that influence every interaction we have with our clients and their customers, and we design our thinking and innovative strategies to address client challenges directly. We put our clients’ business and their customers first. Our accomplished approach starts with asking the right questions, listening with care to alleviate challenges and elevate the client experience for a long-term solution.

We believe in people who drive innovation and prioritize client service. With nine decades of experience, CBE is invested in developing and nurturing its employees, solutions, and organization to thrive and succeed for the future.

