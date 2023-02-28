Belarus: EU prolongs restrictive measures for a year

The Council of the European Union decided to prolong the restrictive measures linked to the internal repression in Belarus and the regime’s support for the war against Ukraine for another year. The decision was taken on the basis of the annual review and considering the persistent gravity of the domestic situation in the country, as well as Belarus’ ongoing involvement in the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the EU says.

The measures now apply until 28 February 2024.

Since August 2020, the EU has imposed successive rounds of sanctions, thereby signalling to the political and economic actors responsible that their actions and support for the regime and the Russian Federation came at a cost.

The restrictive measures consist of a ban on travel to the EU and an asset freeze for listed persons – currently 195 individuals, including Alexandr Lukashenko – and an asset freeze applicable to 34 entities. In addition, EU persons and entities are forbidden from making funds available to those listed, either directly or indirectly.

Belarus also remains subject to targeted economic sanctions, including restrictions in the financial sector, trade, dual-use goods, technology and telecommunication, energy, transport, and others.

Find out more

Press release