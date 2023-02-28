U-LEAD with Europe: training programme on communication for municipalities

The EU-funded ‘U-LEAD with Europe’ programme launches the ‘Creating a plan for communication of changes in the municipality’ training programme.

The nine-week programme of online seminars and workshops is specifically designed for managers whose job responsibilities include the coordination of communication activities in local governments and professionals who directly manage communication activities in local governments. In addition, this networking event will provide an opportunity to gain practical experience from colleagues in other municipalities and to share their own.

The programme starts on 29 March, 2023.

The deadline for applications is 10 March.

