Censinet Announces Webinar “The 5 Pillars of Successful Cyber Risk Management” for Healthcare Cybersecurity Leaders
CHIME Webinar for Healthcare CIOs, CISOs, and Risk Leaders to Focus on Key Strategies and Best Practices for Building a Successful Cyber Risk ProgramBOSTON, MA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced an upcoming live webinar, “The 5 Pillars of Successful Cyber Risk Management”, hosted by The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) on Thursday, March 9 at 2pm EST, which will focus on key foundational strategies and best practices for building a successful cybersecurity risk management program.
Register here for the webinar: https://chimecentral.org/event/the-5-pillars-of-successful-cyber-risk-management/
Designed for healthcare CIOs, CISOs, and other IT, Security, and Risk leaders across healthcare, this webinar will address the top priorities and imperatives for healthcare organizations seeking to strengthen cybersecurity program maturity, resilience, and effectiveness in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats such as ransomware.
Key topics include:
● Managing cyber risk as patient safety risk
● Building a culture of cybersecurity
● Transforming third party risk management
● Leveraging automation to maximize risk reduction
● Benchmarking against peers and recognized security practices
The webinar is hosted by Chris Logan, SVP and Chief Security Officer at Censinet, MBA, CISSP, former Director, Global Healthcare Industry at VMware, and former Chief Information Security Officer for Care New England Health System located in Providence, RI, where his role was providing security and technology leadership and enabling positive business outcomes for the organization and its partners.
In addition, webinar registrants and attendees are welcome to join Censinet at ViVE 2023 at booth #2152. If you’d like to make plans to meet with a member of the Censinet team in advance, please email vive2023@censinet.com.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
About CHIME
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders. With more than 2,800 members in 51 countries and over 150 healthcare IT business partners and professional services firms, CHIME provides a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate; exchange best practices; address professional development needs; and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and healthcare in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org.
