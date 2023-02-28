“Wrocław: An alternative guide to 100 extraordinary places” released as English edition of the previously awarded guide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wrocław, now the third-largest city in Poland, has been a hidden gem for many years. After being the European Capital of Culture in 2016, more and more tourists have discovered the vibrant and historic city. Despite its over 1000 year rich history full of contrasts, shaped by Bohemian, Habsburg, German, and Polish influences, it is one of the youngest cities in Poland thanks to its more than 100,000 students.
Many low-cost flight connections from all across the United Kingdom (Bournemouth, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool, London, Manchester, and Newcastle) make Wrocław a popular destination among British travellers looking for a trip to an affordable destination — particularly during the summer and beach bar season, and likewise for the fairytale Christmas Market.
Featuring a curated selection of off-the-beaten-path and unique locations, this guidebook offers a young and fresh perspective of the city for both visitors and locals alike. From the most popular to the lesser known, from the extraordinary to the bizarre, and from the past to the future, this alternative guide to Wrocław reveals the 100 places and sights – based on the experiences of the writer, as well as many who live in and love Wrocław – that shouldn’t be missed in this historic and beautiful city.
This publication is the first English-language guidebook about Wrocław published in many years and will fill an existing gap in the market. The German edition was awarded the 2021 self-publishing book award in the non-fiction category during the largest book fair in the world („Buchmesse Frankfurt“). It was selected by a jury among 1,138 other submissions: "An alternative approach to a city that is unknown to many is what Mirko presents to us in his travel guide, which is truly an invitation to discover Wrocław.” - Tom Oberbichler, Member of the Jury.
Book description
What’s the secret behind the acoustic mirrors? Why are there dinosaur skeletons in the city center? What’s the story behind the naked fencer? Was there really a cannibal butcher in the market hall?
From the most popular to the lesser known, from the extraordinary to the bizarre, and from the past to the future, this alternative guide to Wrocław reveals the 100 places and sights – based on the experiences of the writer, as well as many who live in and love Wrocław – that shouldn’t be missed in this historic and beautiful city.
Whether readers have already experienced the magic of Wrocław or they’ve just stepped off the train, this guidebook provides inspiration to unlock new adventures that will make their stay unforgettable.
Orders can be placed via these distribution channels:
For the United Kingdom, exclusively via Gazelle Book Services Ltd. (+44 (0)1524 528500 or sales@gazellebookservices.co.uk)
For Germany, via all large book distributors: Libri GmbH, Zeitfracht Medien GmbH, G. Umbreit GmbH & Co. KG, or the publisher WroclawGuide.com directly.
For the United States, Poland, and all other markets, via the publisher WroclawGuide.com directly.
Publishing Date: May 2023
ISBN: 978-3-9822338-4-0
Price (Softcover): 19.50 EUR / 85.00 PLN / 16.99 GBP / 21.90 USD
Look inside the book: https://www.wroclawguide.com/bookpreview
More Information, orders, promotional copies, and all other enquiries: info@wroclawguide.com
Mirko Seebeck
