Technology leader Sumit Bhatia promoted to a global solution architect at top oilfield services company
Sumit designs and deploys a distributed computing architecture called Edge computing that improves data response time and security.HOUSTON, TX, U.S., February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sumit Bhatia was recently named Solution Architect at one of the world’s largest oilfield services companies responsible for the architect and solution of a “in region” cloud platform that hosts critical business applications for many countries around the globe. In this key role, Sumit designs and deploys a distributed computing architecture called Edge computing that improves data response time and security, while adhering to globally recognized security standards.
With this new role, Sumit was relocated to Houston, TX from India where he was an Infrastructure Solutions lead responsible for capacity and solution planning and their implementation with Cloud and On-Premises infrastructure. Because of Sumit’s outstanding performance and design expertise, his efforts resulted in cost savings of $1.5M per year. Another notable accomplishment was Sumit’s reverse engineering project using Terraform, a tool for IT infrastructure automation. This distinguished effort, which Sumit will soon document in a book, helped in importing existing virtual infrastructure and enabling automatic management of workloads. His company recognized his contributions with several top awards.
Sumit brings 14 years of increasing levels of responsibility managing technology services. His roles included team lead for Xoriant working with Hitachi Data Systems, associate consultant for Tata Consultancy Services, and software and solutions engineer at NETAPP. He began his career as a test engineer and later team lead at HP. Throughout his career, Sumit has received several key certifications including AZ-600 Azure stack hub operator, Architecting on Google cloud, and NetApp Cluster Mode administrator.
In addition to his impressive lists of citations, rewards and contributions, Sumit earned a post graduate degree in business management, with specialization in Infrastructure Technology and Systems management (PGDBM -IT&SM) and a B-Tech degree with Distinction in electronics and communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Delhi.
Born in Delhi, India, he currently lives in Houston, TX. Before moving to the U.S., Sumit spent most of his life in several cities throughout India and UK including Pune, Gurugram, Bangalore and London.
