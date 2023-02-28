VRIZE acquires Perfomatix, bolstering market leadership in Next-Gen friction-less solutions
VRIZE has acquired Perfomatix, a provider of product engineering services with a focus on high-quality AGILE software product development.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VRIZE has announced today the acquisition of Perfomatix, a provider of product engineering services with an emphasis on high-caliber AGILE software product development. This partnership will enhance the depth and breadth of VRIZE's product & platform engineering services and its ability to provide cutting edge data engineering & data science solutions for its customers.
For nearly ten years, Perfomatix has been providing cutting-edge, technology-driven solutions in full-stack engineering, mobile app development, machine learning, IoT, UX/UI design, Cloud, DevOps, and RPA to organizations across various industries.
More than 100 Perfomatix employees across India, US, Singapore, and Australia will join VRIZE, enhancing the company's already strong skills in platform engineering, data & analytics, artificial intelligence solutions, and more.
Maloy Roy – VRIZE Chief Executive Officer comments: “We found Perfomatix to be a natural fit for VRIZE, given the similarities in our culture, work methods, and above all our values of keeping our employees and our customers ahead of everything else. Not just in talks, but in our everyday actions and decisions…”
Harish Mohan – Perfomatix Chief Executive Officer comments: “ The acquisition aligns well with the long term objectives of Perfomatix to become a world class product engineering company achieving hyper growth and providing value to all stakeholders. We are excited at the possibility of offering a wider array of services to our clients in the digital & data realm and our team members have the opportunity to work on truly large digital transformation initiatives ”
This acquisition strengthens VRIZE’s ability to develop digital products & platforms at a wider scale and with a greater coverage of scope. We are always committed to customer's ongoing journey towards a friction-less ever-expanding digital world. Through the convergence of AGILE software product development, starting from software blueprinting and wireframing to deployments, Perfomatix brings to VRIZE considerable cross-technology capabilities.
VRIZE is delighted to welcome Perfomatix and its Leadership team.
About Perfomatix
Perfomatix is a full-stack engineering company specialized in AGILE product development. The team is a preferred technology partner for several global organizations ranging from early-stage startups to multi-billion-dollar brands to do controlled experiments in Machine Learning, Data Analytics, IOT, Mobile and Cloud.
Founded in 2013, Perfomatix has offerings specifically designed to suit the needs of modern businesses embarking on the innovation and digital transformation journey.
For more information, please visit www.perfomatix.com.
About VRIZE
Founded in 2020 by a passionate team of digital engineering experts, VRIZE has grown to a company of more than 410+ employees. The team is an aggregation of experienced professional who strive for outstanding results. With a mission to create a frictionless digital engineering experience for its clients, the company offers a variety of services including platform engineering, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence.
Currently, VRIZE has client partnerships across the US, Canada, Europe, and India with operational delivery centers in Dallas, Toronto, Bengaluru (Bangalore), and Belgrade with more European offices coming soon. For more information about our organization, please visit www.vrize.com .
