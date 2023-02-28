Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,501 in the last 365 days.

Genevra Associates, Expresses Interest in Minority Stake Purchase in Manchester United

Genevra Associates, an innovative investment firm, has expressed interest in purchasing a minority stake in Manchester United, subject to certain conditions.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genevra Associates, an innovative investment firm, has expressed interest in purchasing a minority stake in Manchester United, subject to certain conditions. The firm is keen to work with the current majority owners to establish a mechanism that would allow global fans to hold an ownership stake in the football club, democratizing their access and enabling public shareholders to hold at least 50% ownership stake in the company.

Speaking on the potential stake purchase, Irfan Khan, Partner and Digital Economist at Genevra said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on all sports teams worldwide—with United no exception. However, we still believe it is a solid investment with fantastic upside potential and many millions of passionate fans globally.”

Genevra believes that realigning the commercial interests of the club and the fans does not have to be a zero-sum game. Shah Farsi, Founding Partner of Genevra, says, “We understand that United fans have been rightfully frustrated over the last several years. Our aim is to act as the force of reformation that harmonizes the interests of the owners and the fans and push for some much-needed transformation at the club. We have received a number of solid commitments over the recent weeks and we hope to transform that into a unique win-win opportunity for all those involved.”

Genevra Associates invites Manchester United fans to follow its LinkedIn page to stay up to date with the latest developments and share their opinions on the process. You can follow their page here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/genevra-associates

Press Release Enquiries
Genevra Associates
press@genevra.net
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Genevra Associates, Expresses Interest in Minority Stake Purchase in Manchester United

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more