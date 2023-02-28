Genevra Associates, Expresses Interest in Minority Stake Purchase in Manchester United
Genevra Associates, an innovative investment firm, has expressed interest in purchasing a minority stake in Manchester United, subject to certain conditions.TALLINN, ESTONIA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genevra Associates, an innovative investment firm, has expressed interest in purchasing a minority stake in Manchester United, subject to certain conditions. The firm is keen to work with the current majority owners to establish a mechanism that would allow global fans to hold an ownership stake in the football club, democratizing their access and enabling public shareholders to hold at least 50% ownership stake in the company.
Speaking on the potential stake purchase, Irfan Khan, Partner and Digital Economist at Genevra said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on all sports teams worldwide—with United no exception. However, we still believe it is a solid investment with fantastic upside potential and many millions of passionate fans globally.”
Genevra believes that realigning the commercial interests of the club and the fans does not have to be a zero-sum game. Shah Farsi, Founding Partner of Genevra, says, “We understand that United fans have been rightfully frustrated over the last several years. Our aim is to act as the force of reformation that harmonizes the interests of the owners and the fans and push for some much-needed transformation at the club. We have received a number of solid commitments over the recent weeks and we hope to transform that into a unique win-win opportunity for all those involved.”
