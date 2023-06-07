Outdoor Cooking ~ J. Montgomery Designs, A Landscape Architecture Firm
J. Montgomery Designs creates unparalleled outdoor spaces that inspire, function, and last. With decades of experience, we have it down to an art.”ALAMO , CA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nothing says summer like making dinner outdoors, whether you’re firing up the grill, smoker, or fire or preparing a fresh salad from the garden. Outdoor cooking comes in myriad forms, from firepits and grill stations to full-blown outdoor kitchens. For everyone who loves to grill, it’s an art form. There are steps to be taken in order to get in the “zone,” or possibly become “one with the kebabs.” There are some who swear by charcoal and others who believe gas grilling is the only way. We are grateful to help each individual “get their grill on,” in whatever way works best for them.
— John Montgomery
If one is looking for the casual outdoor grilling experience, all that is needed is to add a spot that is ideal for grilling. Wind protection and close proximity to the kitchen are usual deciding factors. If one is to move the grill around, it’s important to consider the surface of the grilling spot. For example, something easy for wheels to roll. Of course, cleanliness is also a consideration, as grilling can get a little wild! Either a sealed floor surface (tile, wood or concrete) or a surface it is okay to get grease on (lawn, crusher fines, etc.), it keeps the grill station fresh.
We also love incorporating doodads of all kinds into outdoor kitchen countertops. Big Green Eggs or Tandoori ovens are other popular favorites, which fits easily into a countertop for a seamless effect.
In addition, everyone loves pizza… a New York slice or Chicago-style pie… But to be honest, wood-fire pizza might be in a league of its own. Many clients request pizza ovens right off the bat. A pizza oven is also a great statement… Designing with those elegant curves and traditional materials make for beautiful additions.
There are many considerations when designing an outdoor kitchen – Flow, counter space, storage, amenities such as refrigeration and sinks, and of course great hangout spots for the ideal outdoor living experience. We believe that outdoor kitchens are just like any room of the house – for maximum comfort, ambiance and functionality. But that’s nothing new, that’s just good design!
