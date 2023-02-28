Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market. As per TBRC’s animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market forecast, the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market size is expected to grow to $18.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The growth in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market is due to the growing demand for meat. North America region is expected to hold the largest animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market share. Major players in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market include Merck Animal Health, Cargill, Royal DSM N.V., Vetoquinol S.A., Bupo Animal Health.

Trending Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market Trend

Companies in the market are increasingly investing in phytogenics for higher efficiency of growth promoters through natural means. Phytogenics, sometimes also referred to as botanicals or phytobiotics, are plant-based feed additives utilised in animal nutrition. They are derived from herbs, spices, and extracts. Phytochemicals can be used in solid, dried, and ground form or as extracts, and can also be classified as essential oils and oleoresins depending on the process used to derive the active ingredients. The use of phytogenics promotes increased feed intake, improved gut function, prevention of diarrhea, and antimicrobial and antioxidative effects in livestock. Companies such as Delacon, Cargill, and BIOMIN have invested in phytogenics.

Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market Segments

• By Type: Antibiotic Growth Promoters, Non-Antibiotic Growth Promoters

• By Animal Type: Poultry, Swine, Livestock, Aquaculture, Other Animals

• By Nature of Chemicals: Microbial Products, Prebiotics And Probiotics, Yeast Products, Enzymes/Herbs, Oils And Spices

• By Geography: The global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Animal growth promoters and performance enhancers refer to the substances that are added to feeds as supplements or injections to increase feed utilization and growth in farm animals, as well as veterinary medicinal products that are administered to healthy animals in order to favourably influence the yield, quality, and/or growth of animal products.

