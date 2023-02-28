Industrial Valves Market Outlook, Global Size, Share, Growth Analysis and Research Report 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Industrial Valves Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global industrial valves market size reached US$ 68.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 105.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2023-2028.
Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:
• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
• Historical Period: 2017-2022
• Forecast Period: 2023-2028
Industrial valves are mechanical devices that are used to control the flow of liquids, gases, and slurries in various industrial processes. They are designed to regulate the flow rate, pressure, and direction of fluids, and to prevent backflow, leakage, and contamination. Industrial valves are used in a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power generation, water treatment, and pharmaceuticals. They come in different types and sizes, including gate, ball, and butterfly. Industrial valves play a critical role in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of industrial processes, which makes them an essential component of manufacturing plants and industrial facilities.
Industrial Valves Market Trends:
The increasing product demand across industries represents a significant factor driving the market growth. In addition to this, the rising need for automation and control of industrial processes, along with the widespread adoption of industrial valves by various companies to improve efficiency and reduce costs is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, significant technological advancements and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are creating a positive outlook for the industrial valves market further across the globe. Other factors driving the growth of the industrial valves market include rapid urbanization and steadily increasing global population base.
Industrial Valves Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industrial valves market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• AVK Holding A/S
• Cameron International Corporation (Schlumberger)
• The Crane Company
• Emerson Electric Co.
• Flowserve Corporation
• Forbes Marshall
• IMI Plc
• Kitz Corporation
• Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.
• Samson AG
• Velan Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global industrial valves market based on product type, functionality, material, size, end use industry and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Gate Valve
• Globe Valve
• Butterfly Valve
• Ball Valve
• Check Valve
• Plug Valve
• Others
Breakup by Functionality:
• On-Off / Isolation Valves
• Control Valves
Breakup by Material:
• Steel
• Cast Iron
• Alloy Based
• Others
Breakup by Size:
• Upto 1”
• 1”-6”
• 7”-25”
• 26”-50”
• 51” and Above
Breakup by End Use Industry:
• Oil and Gas
• Power
• Pharmaceutical
• Water and Wastewater Treatment
• Chemical
• Food and Beverage
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
