Solomon Islands and Vanuatu renew acquaintances.

 

Melanesian nations of Solomon Islands and Republic of Vanuatu have renewed acquaintances with each other.

Prime Ministers Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP and Hon. Ishmael Kalsakau MP deliberated on the above and other issues of mutual concern and interest at the margin of the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Special retreat over the weekend in Denarau, Fiji.

The need to look at bolstering security cooperation is fundamental for a stable Melanesian subregion. Security including humanitarian needs of the subregion must be taken into consideration especially in key areas like dealing with the adverse impacts of Climate Change and Sea Level rise.

Both leader agreed, the need is greater to shore-up on trade between the two countries. On this, remaining members of the MSG are encouraged to sign the MSG Free Trade Agreement concluded in 2016. To date, has Solomon Islands since signed the Agreement.

Solomon Islands and Vanuatu have agreed to rejuvenate the MSG Grouping in light of the need for regional unity and dynamics. There is need for a stronger MSG Group to bolster and drive the cooperation towards the subregion’s interest. Melanesia has the Pacific region’s largest landmass and population.

On other MSG and regional issues both Prime Ministers agreed that deeper reflection and a more assertive MSG approach is needed.

