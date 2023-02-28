Insulation Market Analysis by Residential, Industrial, HVAC, Transport, Thermal, Appliances and Outlook By 2027
Insulation is a critical material that prevents the flow of electricity, moisture, heat, sound, or shock between insulated surfaces of adjacent bodies.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global size of insulation market reached a value of US$ 50.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 69.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.
Insulation is a critical material that prevents the flow of electricity, moisture, heat, sound, or shock between insulated surfaces of adjacent bodies. The most commonly used insulation materials include fiberglass, cellulose, and mineral wool. These materials possess low thermal conductivity and play a crucial role in reducing moisture condensation and energy costs and enhancing safety and protection for consumers. It is highly effective in reducing noise pollution and minimizing heat loss from bare pipes and uninsulated valves in buildings. Currently, insulation is available in various types, including polystyrene and polyethylene variants, to cater to the different insulation requirements in various industries.
𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The global insulation market is primarily driven by the growing awareness among consumers regarding energy conservation. Additionally, the rising application of insulation across the rapidly expanding construction industry is favoring the market growth. Besides this, in the automotive sector, insulation materials are widely used to reduce vibrations and noise and enhance sound absorption, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth. Moreover, the proliferating sales of cooling appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators, and the increasing consumer expenditure power are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the introduction of eco-friendly and recyclable insulation materials by key market players with a minimal negative impact on the environment is positively contributing to the market growth. The market is also benefitting from rapid technological advancements in thermal insulation and increasing research and development (R&D) activities.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.
• GAF
• Knauf Insulation
• Johns Manville
• 3M Company
• Owens Corning
• Saint Gobain
• Recticel
• Kingspan Group
• URSA
• Rockwool Group
• Atlas Roofing Corporation
• BASF Polyurethanes
• Byucksan Corporation
• Bridgestone Corporation
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on material type, function, form and end-use industry.
Breakup by Material Type:
• Polystyrene
• Mineral Wool
• Glass Wool
• Polyurethane
• Calcium Silicate
• Others
Breakup by Function:
• Thermal
• Acoustic
• Electric
• Others
Breakup by Form:
• Blanket
• Foam
• Board
• Pipe
• Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
• Non-Residential
• Residential
• Industrial & Plant Equipment
• HVAC Equipment
• Appliances
• Transport Equipment
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
