Insulation Market Analysis by Residential, Industrial, HVAC, Transport, Thermal, Appliances and Outlook By 2027

Insulation is a critical material that prevents the flow of electricity, moisture, heat, sound, or shock between insulated surfaces of adjacent bodies.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.The global size of insulation market reached a value of US$ 50.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 69.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027. Currently, insulation is available in various types, including polystyrene and polyethylene variants, to cater to the different insulation requirements in various industries. Additionally, the rising application of insulation across the rapidly expanding construction industry is favoring the market growth. Besides this, in the automotive sector, insulation materials are widely used to reduce vibrations and noise and enhance sound absorption, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth. Moreover, the proliferating sales of cooling appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators, and the increasing consumer expenditure power are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the introduction of eco-friendly and recyclable insulation materials by key market players with a minimal negative impact on the environment is positively contributing to the market growth. The market is also benefitting from rapid technological advancements in thermal insulation and increasing research and development (R&D) activities.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.โ€ข GAFโ€ข Knauf Insulationโ€ข Johns Manvilleโ€ข 3M Companyโ€ข Owens Corningโ€ข Saint Gobainโ€ข Recticelโ€ข Kingspan Groupโ€ข URSAโ€ข Rockwool Groupโ€ข Atlas Roofing Corporationโ€ข BASF Polyurethanesโ€ข Byucksan Corporationโ€ข Bridgestone Corporation๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:The report has categorized the market based on material type, function, form and end-use industry.Breakup by Material Type:โ€ข Polystyreneโ€ข Mineral Woolโ€ข Glass Woolโ€ข Polyurethaneโ€ข Calcium Silicateโ€ข OthersBreakup by Function:โ€ข Thermalโ€ข Acousticโ€ข Electricโ€ข OthersBreakup by Form:โ€ข Blanketโ€ข Foamโ€ข Boardโ€ข Pipeโ€ข OthersBreakup by End Use Industry:โ€ข Non-Residentialโ€ข Residentialโ€ข Industrial & Plant Equipmentโ€ข HVAC Equipmentโ€ข Appliancesโ€ข Transport Equipmentโ€ข OthersBreakup by Region:โ€ข Asia Pacificโ€ข Europeโ€ข North Americaโ€ข Middle East and Africaโ€ข Latin America

๐'๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐'๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐Œ๐€๐'๐‚ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉ: 