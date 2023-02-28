Virtual Event Helps Entrepreneurs Make Their First $100,000
Free online event gives business owners the tools to succeed
Your business needs to make its first six figures the way your body needs oxygen...that's the first step to sustained profitability.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early-bird registration is now open for a free virtual summit aimed at helping entrepreneurs make their first $100,000 in revenue.
— Asa Leveaux
Hosted by Army veteran and OKC native Asa Leveaux, the Icon Bootcamp for service-based businesses begins at 7 p.m. CST Tuesday, March 28 on Zoom.
“I specialize in service-based brands and teach them how to get to the money without loans or spending money on ads,” he said. “Being a part of my Icon Bootcamp will help them land contracts quicker, sooner, faster.”
Each registrant will schedule a complimentary strategy call with Leveaux and his team prior to the summit during which they will review the individual’s business revenue goal and align strategy to help business owners sign five-figure contracts on a regular basis. During the summit, Leveaux will lead participants through a number of exercises so they get clear on how to structure their value ladder to close more high-ticket sales.
“Too many business owners grossly undercharge for their services or they don’t understand how to build high-ticket offers,” he added. “At my bootcamp, they will learn my formula for connecting with iconic brands and receive scripts for both cold-calling and sending cold email messages.”
Unlike other events where business owners hear from a number of speakers and walk away feeling inspired but without any real idea of how to move forward, Leveaux will arm business owners with action steps they can take right away to move their businesses forward.
One seemingly simple strategy is the ability to answer the question about what a business owner does. Everyone who attends will leave with an Icon Money Statement, so they can answer the question, “What do you do?” concisely and with confidence.
Leveaux’s methodology can be used with nearly any service-based business across a plethora of industries. He has worked with makeup artists, real estate agents, publishers, and more. For example, he has helped musicians book gigs at large events at major corporations and helped a client with a yoga business move from a $400 offer as their best and highest level to now being positioned to consistently sign five-figure deals with well-known names in luxe fashion as well as membership-only big box retailers.
Additionally, summit attendees have the option of purchasing a ticket to the Icon Bootcamp After-party for $97. After-party attendees will have the opportunity to ask Leveaux questions about their business, brand promise, signature offer(s), pricing … anything, really, and the conversation won’t end until all questions are answered.
Early-bird registration is open from Feb. 28 until March 15 at iconbootcamp.co. This event is expected to reach capacity soon.
About Asa Leveaux
Asa Leveaux is a native of Oklahoma City, OK, where he is a serial entrepreneur and the father of one son. Leveaux has been in the Army for 20 years and is set to retire in 2023 as a Captain. He served two tours in Afghanistan and has been awarded the Bronze Star. Leveaux started his first business when he was just 22 years old and since then has grown into an international professional speaker, three-time bestselling author, and creator of the Oklahoma Black Business Expo™.
