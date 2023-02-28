Elephant Robotics Inc. Announces the Launch of New metaCat with Advanced Features

Home with metaCat breeds

Elephant Robotics Inc. Launches the New metaCat, the Most Advanced and Lifelike Robotic Cat with Interactive Features and Three Breeds to Choose From.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, February 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elephant Robotics Inc. is excited to announce the launch of the new metaCat , the latest addition to its line of lifelike robotic pets. The metaCat is designed to provide a lifelike and interactive experience for users, with advanced features and technology that make it the most realistic companion robotic cat on the market.The new metaCat is equipped with advanced sensors and interactive features, including touch sensors, voice recognition, and expressive LED lights that simulate a cat's purrs, meows, and eye movements. The robot cat is made of high-quality materials, with soft and fluffy synthetic fur that is easy to clean and hypoallergenic, making it safe for users of all ages. One of the most exciting features of the new metaCat is the addition of three different breeds to choose from: Bicolor cat, Ragdoll cat, and Persian cat. Each breed has its own unique personality traits and physical characteristics, making it easy for users to find the perfect robotic companion to fit their individual needs."We are thrilled to launch the new update of metaCat, which represents a major step forward in the development of lifelike robotic pets," said Joey Song, CEO of Elephant Robotics. "The metaCat is designed to provide a realistic and interactive experience for cat lovers, with advanced technology that makes it the most lifelike robot cat on the market. We believe that the metaCat will become an integral part of the lives of our users and provide them with endless joy and companionship."The metaCat has several interactive features that make it a perfect companion for users of all ages. The robot cat responds to touch, with sensors located in various parts of its body that react when users pet or scratch it. It can also recognize and respond to voice commands, with a built-in microphone and speaker that enable it to communicate with users in a lifelike manner.In addition, the metaCat is equipped with a speaker and LED lights that simulate a cat's purrs, meows, and eye movements. It even generates a heartbeat when you hold metaCat into your chest. The lights are located in the robot cat's head and body, and they change color and brightness in response to different stimuli, providing users with a realistic and interactive experience.The metaCat is also designed to be easy to use and maintain, with a simple three-stage switch that allows users instead of turning on and off the cat, they can also mute the metaCat during work. It comes with a type-C charging cable and a user manual, and its battery can last for up to 11 hours on a single charge."We believe that the metaCat will be a great addition to any home, providing users with a lifelike and interactive experience that is both entertaining and rewarding," said Joey. "We are excited to launch this new product and look forward to seeing the joy and happiness it will bring to our users."The new metaCat will be available for purchase on March 1st on the Elephant Robotics website and select retail outlets. With its lifelike features and advanced technology, the metaCat is poised to become the must-have robotic pet for cat lovers everywhere.Click to buy :Shopify : https://shop.elephantrobotics.com/products/metacat For more information, please visit

