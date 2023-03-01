Piilo Group recognized as top tier Change Management company

Piilo Group Change Management Company Phil Lotter CEO and Founder of Piilo Group

Piilo Group received recognition as a top tier Change Management company by its clients. The company has an impressive client track record.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piilo Group provides Change Management consulting services since 2003. The company has 20 years’ experience working with private and public sector. Their clients include major multinational corporation across industries. The company has offices in Canada and South Africa.

"We are very grateful for client feedback on our project delivery. The recognition as a top tier change management provider affirms our delivery focus." says Phil Lotter, CEO and Founder of Piilo Group.

Phil Lotter is driving the company's expansion in North America. Phil has more than 25 years’ experience in change and business consulting. He has worked across Europe, North America, Africa and Middle East.

Piilo Group has built an impressive client list. This includes Walmart, Petronas, Vodafone and Microsoft to mention a few. They have also partnered with Accenture, SAP and KPMG on project delivery.

Piilo Group was rated as a top tier Change Management consulting supplier by its clients. Criteria included business impact of their services. Contribution to the success of projects and ability to manage change. Piilo Group has a high success rate and customer rating above 98%.

"Most of our customers continue to use our services after the first engagement. This makes me very proud of our team." says Phil.

Piilo Group help clients with major change projects to increase revenue and reduce costs or improve efficiencies. Here Piilo take both a program and change management role in delivery.

Piilo assists business with change management on ERP/systems implementations. This includes SAP and other solutions in Retail, Oil and Gas, Finance, Supply Chain and Government. Many projects were cross countries and cultures.

Piilo supports strategy development and consolidation of functions. Verticals include Supply Chain, Human Resources, Technology, eCommerce, Data and Analytics.

Piilo Group is currently working with selected industry groups. The focus is researching the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in change management. It also includes how business manage change when robotics and AI are introduced.

Piilo Group received recognitions for work delivered by CIO100, Lead Awards and Demo.

