WorldLegacy Leadership Team Creates Extreme Makeover of the Youth Crisis Center, Jacksonville, Florida

CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In one weekend, WorldLegacy’s NC192 Leadership Team will completely renovate a meeting space in the Youth Crisis Center (YCC) in Jacksonville, Florida. The team has come together from the United States and Cameroon to repaint the conference room, replace the flooring with new carpet tiles, repair and repaint the cabinets and doors, and provide new banquet tables and chairs. In addition, original framed inspirational posters will adorn the walls. Founded in 1974 as Florida’s first runaway program, YCC has greatly expanded to support people exposed to traumatic situations such as divorce, homelessness, relocation, loss of life, bullying and abuse. The intent of this project is to create a safe and inspiring space for the staff of YCC, and the youth and families using the services. The team’s mission is to leave a lasting gift that will send a message that everyone matters.

This WorldLegacy Leadership Team is committed to creating healthy communities and empowering young people and families to see that they are much more than their circumstances may suggest and that anything is possible. The team is also committed to having family members and their loved ones feel free and healthy. What makes this project unique is that the WorldLegacy Leadership team must completely design the project from start to finish, cannot use any of their own money, must involve the community to do 75% of the work and have it all completed in one weekend. Through this project, people will learn what is possible when love is the motivating force. The team will be an example of leadership for other future leaders to take a stand from their vision to make a difference in the world.

The WorldLegacy NC192 Leadership Team asks for your partnership to make this project possible. Please come and participate in all aspects of the work. The adventure will begin on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 5:00 pm (Eastern NY Time) and 8:00 am on both Saturday and Sunday. All work will be completed by Sunday afternoon and will culminate with an in-person and virtual ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 6:30 pm (Eastern NY Time) on Sunday, March 5, 2023. The ceremony will celebrate and honor all donors, volunteers and leaders who gave of their time, talents, and resources to make the project a success. WorldLegacy invites the entire Jacksonville community, those who work or volunteer at this incredible organization, and the people who use their services. Contact WorldLegacy if you want to join the ribbon cutting remotely. The Youth Crisis Center is located at 3015 Parental Home Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216.

About WorldLegacy:

WorldLegacy in Chapel Hill, NC offers a curriculum of leadership programs and accelerated coaching for people committed to creating extraordinary results, having a meaningful life, and impacting the world. For over 25 years, WorldLegacy has been attracting students from all over the world. At WorldLegacy, we are relentless in supporting everyone to live from his or her purpose and to have a life of no regrets. For more information, visit our WorldLegacy website or call Dr. Rob Katz or Dr. Lori Todd at 919-678-6000.

About Youth Crisis Center:

Nationally recognized as setting a standard in youth services, Youth Crisis Center has been ranked as one of the top five programs in the United States by the Youth Policy Institute in Washington DC. The YCC provides a variety of services for children, adolescents, young adults, parents, and families. Services include residential programs, family outpatient counseling, transitional living programs, and outpatient behavioral health programs.