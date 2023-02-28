Superstar Sebastián Yatra Flips Giant Light Switch Igniting Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper

Superstar Sebastian Yatra Flips Giant Light Switch Atop Paramount Miami Worldcenter Igniting Tower Following Latin Music Awards Event (Bryan Glazer \ World Satellite Television News) 700-Foot Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper Ignites with Portrait of Superstar Sebastian Yatra Following Latin Music Awards Event (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After winning four awards at the 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro Show, superstar Sebastián Yatra, with the flip of a giant light switch is illuminating the Miami skyline at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter.

On the 700-foot-tall skyscraper is his name, his portrait, and the title of his new pop single, “Una Noche Sin Pensar,” along with an enormous electronic blue wave image, which appears on Yatra’s latest album cover.

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter is downtown Miami’s soaring signature skyscraper, which features the world’s most technologically advanced L.E.D. animation lighting system.

It is located across the street from the Miami-Dade Arena, where Latin American Music’s brightest stars appeared on stage before a live audience of more than 12,000 people and a global television audience of millions, on Thursday night.

This weekend, Yatra, a South Florida native, was honored with a massive tower lighting display, after winning, “Artist of the Year,” “Pop Song of the Year,” “Pop-Ballad of the Year,” “Album of the Year.”

America’s Tallest & Most Technologically Advanced Lighting System

Paramount Miami Worldcenter features America’s tallest L.E.D. animation lighting system.

It consists of five-miles of wires connected to 13,400 light emitting diodes (L.E.D.s) that are embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact-resistant glass.

The system can create 16.7-million color combinations.

The average electricity bill for a nightly tower lighting event is $34.00.

Dimensional Information

Through Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s 700-foot center column appears the title of Yatra’s new release, “Una Noche Sin Pensar,” which, in English, translates to, “A Night Without Thinking.”

Through Paramount’s 700-foot-tall by 300-foot-wide rooftop crown appears the rolling image of an ocean wave.

It is the icon of the artist’s new music video.

The building then transitions into a multi-colored portrait of Sebastian Yatra.

Paramount is as tall as two and a half football fields – if vertically stacked.

Flip-of-the-Switch

During a limited photo and video shoot session, technicians erected a 7-foot-high by 4-foot-wide giant electric light switch.

It was positioned on the deck of Paramount’s roof-top oasis pool, which overlooks downtown Miami.

When Yatra flipped the switch, the building illuminated with his portrait and other images.

About Sebastian Yatra

Yatra is 28 years old.

He was born in Colombia.

He was raised in Pembroke Pines, Florida

In 2013, he graduated from The Sagemont School, Weston, Florida.

He returned to Colombia, South America to start his musical career.

Yatra returned to the U.S. to climb to the ranks of Superstar.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter Developer

“The sizzling South Florida skyline salutes Yatra, ‘a hometown boy,’ who made his way to the top,” says Daniel Kodsi, CEO of the Royal Palm Companies real estate firm – developer of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter. “Our skyscraper is a beacon of congratulations to all of the winners at the awards ceremony and is a signal of inspiration to all aspiring artists.”

About Paramount & Miami Worldcenter

Paramount rises from the heart of the mammoth, 27-acre, $4-billion Miami Worldcenter.

It is America’s second-largest real estate development and, is, currently, America’s largest urban core construction project.

Miami Worldcenter is 10-city blocks long.

It is composed of 11 high-rise residential buildings, hotels and office towers and retail stores and restaurants.

Adjacent to the Worldcenter is Miami Grand Central Terminal for the Brightline high-speed rail system.

It is America’s largest privately owned and operated railway that connects Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and, by year’s end, will also service Orlando.

Miami Worldcenter is the city’s new residential, retail, entertainment, hospitality, and transportation complex.

Departures Magazine describes it as, “America’s City Within the City of the Future.”

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is dubbed, “a vertical country club,” because of its many health and fitness amenities.

They include multiple pools, spa, and pickleball, tennis and interior basketball courts and outdoor soccer field.

There are more than 520 high-rise residential units and 10 penthouses in Paramount Miami Worldcenter.

Prices range from $700, 000 to $10 million.

Colombians are ranked the seventh largest group of international buyers and investors in Paramount Miami Worldcenter.

