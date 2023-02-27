Governor Offers Reward for Information on Bladen County Murder

NORTH CAROLINA, February 27 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Eric Lavon Chancy, age 20.

On June 10, 2022, at approximately 11:42 p.m., Eric Lavon Chancy was shot while attending a high school graduation party on White Plains Church Road in Council, North Carolina. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

