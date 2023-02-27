Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,258 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,992 in the last 365 days.

Governor Offers Reward for Information on Bladen County Murder

NORTH CAROLINA, February 27 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Eric Lavon Chancy, age 20.

On June 10, 2022, at approximately 11:42 p.m., Eric Lavon Chancy was shot while attending a high school graduation party on White Plains Church Road in Council, North Carolina. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500. 

###

You just read:

Governor Offers Reward for Information on Bladen County Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more