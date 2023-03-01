Vivid-Pix and the National Genealogical Society Restore Treasured Memories
Partnership Assists Organizations, Individuals, Dementia Caregivers and Society
Vivid-Pix and the National Genealogical Society announced today at RootsTech, the largest family history conference in the world, that they have partnered to drive new audiences through the doors of family history societies, libraries, archives and museums through the Family Matters Community Engagement Program.
The Family Matters program combines NGS’s vast membership with Vivid-Pix and NGS solutions to assist families and loved ones with their family history pursuits.
Public interest in genealogy is at an all-time high. At the same time, many genealogy organizations are challenged to expand public outreach. With millions of DNA testers and even more people interested in family history, there is an imbalance between the public’s interest in genealogy and its understanding. The Family Matters program is designed to help the genealogy community and society.
“Family Matters provides organizations with the tools needed to connect with the public, combining the Vivid-Pix Memory Station™ scanning, image improvement and story-capturing software; education on photo organization, family history, storytelling and photo reminiscence; and turnkey marketing to attract new audiences to the wonderful work that these organizations do,” said Rick Voight, CEO of Vivid-Pix.
“We are particularly excited that the toolkit includes a focus on memory care,” said Matt Menashes, Executive Director of the National Genealogical Society. “Many of us, Rick and myself included, have cared for loved ones, aging parents and grandparents with cognitive decline. Family history and photo-reminiscence help capture the stories of loved ones and improve cognition. With programming for caregivers and family members, the genealogy community can have a big impact on society and an even bigger impact on an individual’s quality of life.”
Genealogy organizations now have access to a turnkey solution for public programming. The program assists organizations to reach new audiences, including caregivers, that can help more people do their family history. In doing so, organizations gain opportunities to increase membership and develop new volunteers and leaders.
About Vivid-Pix
Vivid-Pix helps individuals, families, friends and organizations with their most treasured memories by inventing and harnessing technologies. Vivid-Pix Solutions (https://www.vivid-pix.com/solutions/) assists family historians, as well as paid and unpaid caregivers, to assist with cognitive decline and dementia through Photo Reminiscence Therapy. Vivid-Pix patented software has been sold in over 120 countries, improving old, faded photos and documents.
About NGS
Founded in 1903, the National Genealogical Society (NGS) inspires, connects, and leads the family history community by fostering collaboration and best practices in advocacy, education, preservation, and research. We enable people, cultures, and organizations to discover the past and create a lasting legacy. The Falls Church, Virginia, based nonprofit is the premier national society for everyone, from the beginner to the most advanced family historian.
Photo Reminiscence Provides Health and Social Benefits