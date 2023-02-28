AMF, the French Financial Markets Authority, Approves BlockchainValley 4IR Utility Token (ICO) Public Sale

4IR Token Sale 4IR Token Sale

4IR Tokens can be used as a means of payment to acquire goods for products and services that will be offered on the E-commerce Platform, and incentive rewards

PARIS, FRANCE, February 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blockchain Valley SAS (“ BlockchainValley ”) announced on the of 6th February 2023 that the French financial markets authority (the “AMF”) has approved the information document (the “Information Document” or “Document d’Information” in French, commonly called a “WhitePaper”) under the Visa number ICO.23-028 prepared by BlockchainValley in connection with the public offering of utility tokens, the “ 4IR Tokens ” to be registered on the Ethereum blockchain in a first phase of the project (the “ICO”). BlockchainValley.info aims to raise funds by this ICO to finance the development of its project to create a digital ecosystem based on the creation and deployment of an e-commerce platform (the "Digital Platform") focused on the sale of goods and the provision of services related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (the "Project"). This concept covers a range of advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, blockchain, 5G, the Internet of Things (or IoT), cloud services, nanotechnology and autonomous vehicles.Around this Digital Platform, the ambition of the Project is to create a real ecosystem that brings together individuals, companies, associations, organizations and public authorities that offer or seek to benefit from goods or services related to these advanced technologies.The 4IR Tokens can be used by their holders as a means of payment to acquire goods or benefit from services that will be offered on the Digital Platform, but also as an incentive for the various stakeholders involved in the BlockchainValley ecosystem developed around the Project. More information about the rights and obligations attached to the 4IR Tokens issued in the context of the ICO is provided in Section 3 of the Information Document.The first phase of the BlockchainValley Digital Platform has already been developed by an evolving team of developers and is accessible in a sandbox beta version during the Offer. The Digital Platform will be officially launched at the end of the Offer.Beyond the deployment of the Digital Platform, the Project also aims to develop various technological applications (the "Applications") that will benefit the various stakeholders of the BlockchainValley ecosystem. Number of interoperable Applications had already been developed such as 4IR Jobs, 4IR Cloud, DAOKYC, Blockaform. Other Applications are currently being developed such as 4IR Blockchain Protocol, 4IR Wallet, 4IR Explorer. More information about the future BlockchainValley ecosystem features is provided in Section 2.1.11 of the Information Document.In the context of the Offer, BlockhainValley plans to raise between €1 million to 200 million euros. However, intermediate thresholds will allow it to develop its activity progressively:The minimum funds envisaged to be raised for the success of the Offer (the "Soft Cap") has been set at €1 million.If the funds raised do not allow the said Soft Cap to be reached, then investors will be reimbursed for the amount of their subscription under the conditions set out in Section 2.7.2 of the Information Document. In this context, BlockchainValley appointed an escrow agent for the funds raised in euros and in digital assets (the “Escrow Agent”) and who will be responsible to retain the funds until the Soft Cap has been reached. More information about the role played by the Escrow Agent is provided in Section 2.7.2 and 71.2 of the Information Document.If the funds raised enable the Soft Cap to be reached, the funds raised will enable the Project to be officially launched by financing the technical development costs of the Digital Platform as well as those associated with the initial communication and marketing actions.The first milestone has been set at € 50 million (the “First Milestone”). The funds raised will be used to finance the technical developments of the Digital Platform necessary for the onboarding of companies, organizations and public authorities so that they can offer their goods and services. They will also allow BlockchainValley to finance the acquisition of the first infrastructure in Stellenbosch, South Africa.The official target has been set at €200 million (the “Hard Cap”). The sums raised will thus enable the development and improvement of the various Application (for example, the 4IR Wallet, 4IR Explorer, 4IR Job, 4IR Cloud, the DAOKYC tool and the 4IR Blockchain Protocol). Depending on the funds raised, the funds will also be used to finance the reinforcement of the project's physical presence in Stellenbosh in South Africa via the acquisition of new infrastructure.For each of these thresholds, detailed information concerning the use by BlockchainValley of the funds and digital assets raised is provided in Section 2.5, in Section 2.7.1 and in Section 5.1 of the Information Document.The Information Document has been approved by the AMF under visa No ICO.23-028 ( https://bdif.amf-france.org/fr/details/ICO_23-0028 ).4IR Tokens ICO Term Sheet| Token name | 4IR Tokens| Legal qualification of 4IR Tokens under French law | 4IR Tokens are digital assets, and more particularly digital tokens within the meaning of Article L.54-10-1 of the French Monetary and Financial Code| Standard | ERC-20| Blockchain | Ethereum| ICO legal framework | The ICO has been approved by the AMF under the AMF Visa ICO.23-028| Soft Cap | € 1,000,000| Hard Cap | € 200,000,000| Date of issuance of the AMF Visa | 24 January 2023| Beginning of the subscription period | 6th February 2023| End of the subscription period | 23rd July 2023| Accepted currencies | Euros, BTC, ETH| 4IR Tokens Purchase Price | € 0,64 per 4IR Tokens A degressive discount on the price of the 4IR Tokens of €0,64 will apply forthe first 14 sales periods (for more information, see Section 5.3 of the Information Document).| Delivery of the 4IR Tokens | 50% of the 4IR Tokens subscribed will be distributed to the subscribers after the end of the Offer. The remaining 50% will be locked in a smart contract during a 12-months after the end of the Offer. At the end of this 12-month period, these 4IR Tokens will be delivered to the subscribers following a staggered mechanism at a rate of 25% per month. On this basis, the Subscribers will have all tokens in their possession 16 months after the end of the Offer.The Information Document is now available on the website of BlockchainValley at https://www.BlockchainValley.info Participating in the ICO entails risks. Potential investors in the ICO are invited to consult the Information Document before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the 4IR Tokens issued in the context of the ICO. In particular, investor’s attention is drawn to the risk factors in Section 4 of the Information Document describing:The economic risks (such as risk of partial or complete loss of the investment, currency exchange risk, risk related to valuation of the tokens or liquidity risk),Technological risks (such as risk of errors or security flaws, risk relating to the medium storing the subscriber’s private key, especially loss or theft, risks related to the asset monitoring and safeguarding system, risks related to the distributed ledger technology or of the consensus mechanism), as well asThe risks related to the Project (such as risk of failure at launch or of technical and operational development of the project, substantial change in the project and in the rights attached to the tokens, risk related to the eCompanies activities and behaviors or regulatory risks).Contacts:Robert Haastrup-Timmi - robert@blockchaincompany.info MediaRelations: Bernadine Louis - dean@blockchaincompany.infoThe approval has been granted in accordance with the provisions of Article 712-1 of the AMF General Regulation after verification by the AMF that the information document is complete and comprehensible. In addition, please note that the approval does not imply that the AMF has approved the appropriateness of the issuer's project or authenticated the financial, accounting and technical information presented. Moreover, the AMF has not carried out any verification of the smart contracts linked to the offering and has not verified whether these smart contracts are adequate in relation to the content of the information document.

BlockchainValley.info - Approved 4IR Token Offering Sale - February 6th 2023 to July 23, 2023