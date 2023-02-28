Happy Camper Live Announces ‘A Day at Camp’ Collaboration with KidzCon

Happy Camper Live Logo Happy Camper Fun!

Immersive Experiences Brings the Magic of Summer Camp to Life at Events Across the Country

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happy Camper Live (HCL), the first online program to bring the magic of summer camp to children 365 days a year, today announced a partnership with KidzCon, an immersive live and digital experience for the whole family. KidzCon is an immersive live and digital experience for the whole family. With over 65k total attendees, 90k combined followers, 10M + impressions, and 100M+ Influencer social reach, KidzCon is the largest interactive kids convention event. Happy Camper Live (HCL) will be participating in this year’s KidzCon events starting in Brooklyn, New York on March 11, 2023, with additional stops in Los Angeles and Dallas.

At this year’s events, HCL will present ‘A Day at Camp’. The collaboration with KidzCon, will feature real camp counselors doing what they do best, leading camp activities for ages 4-16 throughout the day, including arts and crafts, dance, music, sports, and more. Families participating HCL’s ‘A Day at Camp’ at KidzCon will receive a “Happy Camper” activity pack which features items from some of our sponsors such as Kicks by Sammy, Aaron’s Thinking Putty, Mabels Labels, Home Free, The Good Crisp Company and more. Take home kits will be available for purchase mirroring some activities throughout the day with the proceeds benefitting the Happy Camper Project – a non profit supporting summer camps and expenditures not covered by traditional funding.

“We are excited to bring ‘Happy Camper Live’ to this incredible family event so kids get to experience firsthand what it is like to attend summer camp,” said Allison Miller, founder of HappyCamperLive.com. “Our mission is to bring the joy of summer camp to every kid in the world and being able to showcase the magic of camp during KidzCon helps us on the road to achieving our mission. We look forward to featuring the activities we are presenting at KidzCon on the HappyCamperLive.com platform.”

The partnership with KidzCon allows HCL to provide an amazing, immersive experience in a safe, fun and engaging environment for the entire family that creates memories to last a lifetime.

The HCL mission encourages children to learn, become inspired, spark life changing moments and build confidence developing the next generation of Happy Campers.

About Happy Camper Live

Happy Camper Live is a special organization that offers the opportunity for children to experience the joys of summer camp all year long. With founder and CEO Allison Miller, Happy Camper Live has a goal to provide fun, adventure, and activities that motivate kids to learn, do and spark life-changing moments every day. With over 100’s of fun and interactive activities and daily broadcast, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy. With the professional help of our real coaches and camp counselors, your children will receive the utmost care and optimal experience. For more information on Happy Camper Live, visit www.happycamperlive.com.

The Happy Camper Project is the philanthropic arm of Happy Camper Live which brings the joy of summer camp to every kid in the world. Our mission is to inspire giving and sustain youth center programs by funding informal learning experiences. The Happy Camper Project raises funds and provides programming support to help summer camp and youth programs meet their financial and operational needs and attain their goals to continue to offer their activities to their students, campers, families, and community. For more information on the Happy Camper Project, visit www.happycamperproject.org



About KidzCon

KidzCon, the number one kid's convention, is an interactive convention filled with so much for the entire family to enjoy. Founded in 2017 by Keyana Franklin, she wanted to allow not only consumers to enjoy, but as well as exhibitors. With over 100+ exhibitors, stage entertainers, food trucks, and giveaways, there is truly something for everyone in the family. KidzCon has partnered with massive corporations as well such as Nickelodeon, DreamWorks, Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, and so much more to help bring an incredible atmosphere to its consumers. For more information on KidzCon, visit www.kidzcon.com

Happy Camper Live Information:

kelly@happycamperlive.com

KidzCon Contact Information:

Info@kidz-con.com

