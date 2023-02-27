AG Knudsen supports bill to ban TikTok in Montana">AG Knudsen supports bill to ban TikTok in Montana HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced his support today of Senate Bill 419, which would prohibit Chinese-owned TikTok from being…

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced his support today of Senate Bill 419, which would prohibit Chinese-owned TikTok from being downloaded on devices in Montana. TikTok collects user data that could be shared with the Chinese Communist Party, infringing on Montanans’ right to privacy, and promotes dangerous content to minors.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Shelley Vance (R-Belgrade), passed the Senate Business, Labor, and Economic Affairs Committee today by a seven to three vote following testimony from Montana Department of Justice representatives.

SB 419 would prohibit the operation of TikTok in Montana by the company and users, internet service providers from offering TikTok, and mobile application stores from providing the option to download the application. Internet service providers and companies that violate the ban would face a $10,000 fine per day for each violation.

“TikTok poses a threat to every Montanan who has the app on their devices. We know that the Chinese Communist Party is using it to spy on Americans by collecting personal information, keystrokes, and even the locations of its users,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Additionally, the app is feeding harmful adult content to children that encourages illegal and dangerous behavior. I hope the Legislature recognizes the grave risks that TikTok poses to adults and children alike and passes Senate Bill 419 to ban it in Montana.”

“It’s time to ‘Stop the Tok’ in Montana. The application is a major threat to our national security,” Sen. Vance said. “We know the Chinese Communist Party can use it to spy on Americans by tracking locations and keeping other personal information. It also promotes dangerous content to young people and threatens the health and safety of Montanans. TikTok has run out the clock. It’s time to hold them accountable.”

Last year, TikTok admitted to using their app to spy on American journalists who were covering TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to track down their sources. The FBI has also recently raised national security concerns over the use of TikTok and has warned that the Chinese government could influence users or control their devices with the app.

The app is also harmful to the wellbeing of minors by failing to remove – and even promoting – dangerous content encouraging users to throw objects at moving vehicles, take excessive amounts of medication, induce unconsciousness through oxygen deprivation, cook chicken in NyQuil, pour hot wax on a user’s face, place metal objects in electrical outlets, steal utilities from public places, and more. In Montana, TikTok ‘challenges’ have resulted in vandalized schools, school closures due to threats, and a 13-year-old girl being shot in the face with a BB gun.

Attorney General Knudsen has continued to sound the alarm about the dangers of TikTok. In December, he led a coalition of 15 attorneys general in demanding Apple and Google correct their application store age ratings of TikTok to help parents protect their children from being force-fed harmful content online. He also launched an investigation last year into the social media company for possible violations of the Montana Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act.