RapidScale Strengthens its Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Offerings with Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD)

RapidScale AVD offers unique features and benefits for customers looking for a powerful DaaS solution.

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, announces its successful launch of Microsoft's Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) as an option for its Desktop as a Service (DaaS) lineup. This addition aims to meet the growing market demand for faster and simpler virtualized desktop deployments that are optimized for today's hybrid workforce. RapidScale AVD helps alleviate the challenges of traditional desktop deployments, helping organizations better manage costs, and deliver business-critical applications to a distributed workforce. This managed solution empowers employees to stay productive and highly protected with a virtualized experience on any mobile device, with 24/7 uptime access for critical workloads and apps. RapidScale AVD is optimized to support any application that Windows 10 natively supports.

Aside from the performance and security benefits that DaaS offers, RapidScale AVD delivers advanced automation capabilities that accelerate deployment of the solution to customers down to hours. This solution provides a seamless Windows 10/11 multi-session user experience, built-in Azure Active Directory integration, improved support for high-performance desktops, including Macs, and enhanced GPU support. Businesses can easily integrate their Microsoft 365 and Windows licenses and make use of native hyperscaler elasticity without a geographic constraint, thanks to Azure's global footprint.

"We're excited to deliver a unique and differentiated solution to our customers," said Duncan MacDonald, senior director of product development for RapidScale. "We aim to deliver more value with the solution by layering on industry-leading support, flexible configuration and management options, and comprehensive onboarding that includes migration, testing, and enablement."

"Growing organizations need innovative technology that's going to increase overall business efficiencies and help them manage and support remote employees.," said Duane Barnes, vice president and general manager of RapidScale. "By offering AVD, we can deliver a more customizable DaaS solution that allows our customers' business to scale and meets their IT needs in a fast, simplified and more economical manner."

