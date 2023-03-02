ISG nominates ITOrizon as a Notable Contender for Oracle Ecosystem Services
ISG, a research firm nominates ITOrizon, for Oracle ecosystem services including Consulting and Advisory, Implementation and integration, and Managed Services.
ITOrizon’s SCM-focused CoE: The center has unparalleled proficiency in supply chain processes and operational innovation”MARIETTA, GA, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISG researches service providers that help enterprises with Oracle enterprise software and cloud infrastructure technology. They have distributed surveys to over 100 Oracle service providers covering three quadrants representing the digital services and products the typical enterprise buys.
— ISG
ISG published the survey results in December 2022 as part of the ISG Provider Lens™ for Oracle Ecosystem 2022. It is a comprehensive report covering leading firms that offer Oracle ecosystem services for enterprises, including Consulting and Advisory, Implementation and integration, and Managed Services.
• Consulting and Advisory Services, evaluating service providers that help enterprises maximize the value of existing and new Oracle investments to modernize, optimize and transform their business operations.
• Implementation and Integration Services assesses providers specializing in implementing and integrating Oracle applications and infrastructure technologies for enterprises. Key capabilities include creating implementation plans and data migration strategies, deploying cloud environments, and ensuring security and governance.
• Managed Services, covering providers of turnkey managed services for running enterprise clients' businesses, including technical and operational tasks, with support delivered onsite, offsite, or both. In addition, the providers should offer hands-on training in Oracle applications and technologies.
ISG’s recognition of ITOrizon reflects its product strength and strong track record in Oracle Consulting and Advisory Services, Implementation and Integration Services, and Managed Services.
"Being recognized by ISG for our Oracle Services is a significant achievement for us" said Sathish Kumar Thirumoorthy, Senior Vice-President - Global Oracle Enterprise Consulting Services at ITOrizon. "We're excited to continue leveraging our Oracle SCM expertise to deliver tangible business outcomes and help our clients drive growth and succeed in today's competitive business landscape globally".
ITOrizon has strong expertise in Oracle Cloud SaaS Supply Chain Suite covering inventory management, product management, manufacturing, maintenance, supply chain planning, order management, procurement, advanced procurement, logistics (WMS & OTM), IoT (asset monitoring, fleet monitoring, production monitoring) and Oracle Cloud PaaS components. ITOrizon has a proven track record of helping enterprises maximize their ecosystem investment value while outpacing disruption and competition through an end-to-end supply chain IT ecosystem service delivery.
About ITOrizon
ITOrizon is a Global Services Company that offers domain expertise, industry best practices, and technical astute to attain excellence in Supply Chain Processes, Operational Innovation, and Digitalization programs. We have a solution-driven approach to our Customers, Projects, and SCM Solution Design. For more information, visit www.itorizon.com.
Akhil Mathew
ITOrizon, Inc.
+1 770-971-8411
akhil.mathew@itorizon.com
