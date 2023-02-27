A California appeals court ruled Friday that a $312 million plan to turn Berkeley’s historic People’s Park into housing for about 1,100 students and more than 100 of the homeless people who regularly camp on the 2.8-acre site fails to address environmental concerns surrounding the proposed construction projects.
You just read:
Court blocks housing for homeless and 1,100 UC Berkeley students at People’s Park
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.