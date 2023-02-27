Submit Release
Lawsuits, town halls and a hunger strike: Landlords push to end eviction moratorium

The moratorium, which prevents most evictions across the county, is among the last remaining in the Bay Area and throughout the state. Landlords have filed lawsuits, petitioned local officials and one even planned a hunger strike in hopes of putting an end to the emergency ordinance, set to come up for review next week.

