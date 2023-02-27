Judicial Profile: 5th District Court of Appeals Justice Jennifer Detjen

Before taking the bench, Detjen had a long career as a deputy district attorney in Madera and Fresno counties. She then spent much of her decade as a Madera County Superior Court judge hearing criminal cases. Detjen estimated the 5th District justices spend 80% of their time on criminal cases. But California’s criminal statutes have changed a lot during her 13 years on the appellate bench.
